Napoli vs Fiorentina: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Napoli are all set to take on Fiorentina in a Serie A clash on Sunday at the Diego Armando Stadium in Naples, Italy.

Newly crowned Scudetto champions Napoli have failed to win in their last two league games and will hope to get back to winning ways. With five games left in the season, Luciano Spalletti's side will aim to surpass their previous highest points tally (91) and create a new record.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will want to gain some confidence with a quality performance against the champions ahead of their Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg clash against FC Basel.

Napoli vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Fiorentina Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 12pm EDT Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

It will kick off at 12pm EDT in the US.

Team news

Napoli team news & squad

Despite sealing the league title, it is unlikely that Luciano Spalletti would make massive changes in Napoli's starting lineup.

Mario Rui, who suffered an injury against AC Milan in their Champions League quarter-final tie, remains out of action.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Bereszynski Midfielders Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen

Fiorentina team news & squad

Fiorentina will miss the service of goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu due to injury while defender Lucas Martinez Quarta is suspended for the clash.

Sofyan Amrabat and Luka Jovic, who did not start against Salernitana, are likely to return to the starting lineup against Napoli.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Terzic; Amrabat, Mandragora; Kouame, Barak, Saponara; Jovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Terracciano, Sirigu, Cerofolini Defenders Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Biraghi, Ranieri, Dodo, Venuti Midfielders Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara, Brekalo Forwards Jovic, Kouame, Cabral, Ikone, Gonzalez, Sottil

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition August 2022 Fiorentina 0-0 Napoli Serie A April 2022 Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina Serie A January 2022 Napoli 2-5 Fiorentina Coppa Italia October 2021 Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli Serie A May 2021 Fiorentina 0-2 Napoli Serie A

