Napoli vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta make the trip to Naples to take on a Napoli side in a Serie A contest that could have major ramifications in the race for European spots.

Champions Napoli have endured an underwhelming season in defence of their crown. There will be a new team lifting the trophy, most probably Inter, with the Partenopei sitting all the way down in seventh. However, they did escape the San Siro with a creditable 1-1 draw against league leaders Inter Milan prior to the international break.

The visitors, meanwhile, occupy sixth place in the Italian top-flight table and are a place above their hosts, albeit they have played a game less.

They are in a much stronger position, four points behind fifth-placed Roma, but with a game in hand. A win here could put them just one behind, and could even take them within an outside shout for a top-four place, with seven points currently separating them and Bologna. Leaving empty-handed would allow Napoli to overtake their visitors.

SSC Napoli vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli will welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday, March 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Napoli and Atalanta will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli will be sweating over the fitness of star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who picked up an injury while playing for Georgia earlier this week and will be assessed before this match. If he fails to prove his fitness in time, Giacomo Raspadori could start on the left wing.

On the flip side, Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen will return to action on Saturday afternoon after missing out on the draw against Inter and Nigeria's March international friendlies.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Meret Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Zerbin, Politano

Atalanta team news

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (calf) and attacker Charles De Ketelaere (thigh) have picked up injuries on international duty and are questionable for the trip to Naples.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Pasalic; Scamacca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Kolašinac, Tolói, Djimsiti, Palomino, Hien, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Ketelaere, Ederson, de Roon, Zappacosta, Bakker, Holm, Ruggeri, Hateboer, Ndary Adopo Forwards: Lookman, Pasalic, Scamacca, Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, Toure

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Atalanta 1-2 Napoli Serie A March 11, 2023 Napoli 2-0 Atalanta Serie A November 5, 2022 Atalanta 1-2 Napoli Serie A April 3, 2022 Atalanta 1-3 Napoli Serie A December 5, 2021 Napoli 2-3 Atalanta Serie A

