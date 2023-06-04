Napoli vs Sampdoria: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Sampdoria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Sampdoria at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on Sunday. The match will be the last Serie A game of the season for both teams.

Napoli have already clinched the league title and are 16 points above second-placed Lazio. They have won their last three games in a row and are in good form heading into the final game of the season.

Sampdoria are rock bottom in the standings and have already been relegated from the Italian top tier. They have won just three games this season and anything less than a defeat against Napoli would be a big surprise for their fans.

Napoli vs Sampdoria kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30pm EDT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

How to watch Napoli vs Sampdoria online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and can be streamed online here.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

On Sunday, Luciano Spalletti will say his goodbyes to Stadio Maradona, and it is expected that he will select his strongest lineup to mark the end of an era with a win.

Unfortunately for the hosts, Kim Min-jae will be absent from the defensive line due to a suspension, making way for Juan Jesus to take his place. Another setback for the team is the unavailability of Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

However, there is hope that Mathias Olivera and Matteo Politano can recover from their respective injuries in time to participate. Additionally, Eljif Elmas will return to the squad following a one-match ban, providing a boost to the team's midfield options.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders: Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Bereszynski, Rui. Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zambo Anguissa. Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Zerbin, Politano, Simeone.

Sampdoria team news

Although Sampdoria has been struggling on the field for several weeks, manager Dejan Stankovic is expected to field a familiar lineup in Naples.

The only significant absentees for the visitors will be Abdelhamid Sabiri and first-choice goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Sampdoria predicted XI: Ravaglia; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Ilkhan, Winks, Augello; Leris; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turk, Ravaglia Defenders: Gunter, Amione, Nuytinck, Murillo, oikonomou, Augello, Murru, Zanoli. Midfielders: Winks, Rincon, Paoletti, Ilkhan, Cuisance, Leris, Malagrida, Djuricic. Forwards: Jese, Gabbidiani, De Luca, lammers, Quagliarella.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli Serie A January 2022 Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria Serie A September 2021 Sampdoria 0-4 Napoli Serie A April 2021 Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli Serie A December 2020 Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria Serie A

