Nacional vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will aim to maintain their perfect record in Copa Libertadores when they travel to Montevideo to take on Nacional on Tuesday.

The visitors will also look to build on their 2-0 home win in the sides' previous group stage meeting in the tournament last month, as the Millionaires can go six points clear at the top of Group H.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nacional vs River Plate kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Gran Parque Central

The Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and River Plate will be played at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Tuesday, May 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Nacional vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and River Plate is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanyol, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nacional team news

Christian Oliva's domestic ban is not applicable here, while Renzo Sanchez and Thiago Helguera remain sidelined through injuries.

So Oliva should be able to fill in for Helguera here, with Gonzalo Carneiro leading the attack.

Nacional possible XI: Mejia; Lozano, Romero, Polenta, Baez; Oliva, Castro; Galeano, Pereyra, Recoba; Carneiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Suarez, Machado Defenders: Izquierdo, Antoni, Polenta, Velazquez, Romero, Baez, Martinez, Lozano, Haller Midfielders: Oliva, Sanabria, Chagas, Castro, Ginella, Pereyra, Recoba, Cairus, Gonzalez, Lopez Forwards: Galeano, Zabala, Petit, Ebere, Carneiro, Bentancourt, Santander

River Plate team news

Defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set to miss out due to illness, while midfielder Pity Martinez is ruled out on account of a Cruciate ligament injury.

Colombian forward Miguel Borja will feature upfront.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Villagra; Solari, Echeverri, Barco; Borja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nacional and River Plate across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 11, 2024 River Plate 2-0 Nacional Copa Libertadores December 17, 2020 Nacional 2-6 River Plate Copa Libertadores December 10, 2020 River Plate 2-0 Nacional Copa Libertadores January 11, 2020 Nacional 4-4 (4-3 pen.) River Plate Torneos de Verano January 15, 2019 Nacional 0-1 River Plate Torneos de Verano

Useful links