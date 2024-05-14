How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA match between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics host the New York Liberty in a thrilling WNBA matchup to kick off their season on May 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

During the 2023–24 season, Washington had a 9–11 record in Eastern Conference games and a good 12–8 record at home. Their defense let the other team score an average of 80.9 points per game but only made 43.6% of their field goals.

The New York Liberty, on the other hand, were the best team in the league with a 32-8 overall record and a 16-4 record in Eastern Conference games. During the previous season, they shot 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the line, which showed how good they were offensively.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty is set to place on May 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, in Washington, DC, USA.

Date May 14, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location Washington, DC

How to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty live on ESPN3 TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Team News

Washington Mystics Team News

27-year-old guard Ariel Atkins has been a scoring machine, getting an impressive 15.0 points per game and making 47.4% of his field goals.

Forward Myisha Hines-Allen makes a big difference on the boards for the Mystics, averaging five rebounds per game, with 2.5 of those coming on defense.

However, Kaylynne Truong is out of the team's lineup with an ankle injury.

New York Liberty Team News

The guard for the New York Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu averages 11.5 points per game and keeps a strong field goal percentage of 45.0%.

Forward Breanna Stewart contributes to the game in several ways, averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty in the WNBA matchups: