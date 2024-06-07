How to watch today's Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever.

The Washington Mystics host the Indiana Fever in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Washington Mystics have had trouble scoring. They average 72.7 points per game, which is 12th in the league. Also, with 31.1 rebounds per game, they are 12th in the league. But they are great at moving the ball around; they average 19.4 assists per game, which ranks them fourth in the league.

The Indiana Fever have done better on offense; they rank ninth with an average of 77.4 points per game. They are 11th in the league in rebounds per game (32.5), and they are 10th in assists per game (18.7).

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever will take place on June 07, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, USA.

Date 07 June 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington, DC

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Mystics Team News

This season, Ariel Atkins has been very important for the Washington Mystics. She scores 13.2 points per game and makes 35.9% of her field goal attempts.

Shakira Austin, who averages 6.8 rebounds per game, including 1.7 offensive rebounds, has had a major influence on the boards.

Indiana Fever Team News

Damiris Dantas is not available for the upcoming matchup due to her knee injury. According to Tony East of The Next, Dantas will undergo a new evaluation in the upcoming weeks.

After sustaining a foot injury during Tuesday's loss to the Sparks, Fagbenle will undergo another evaluation in two to three weeks, according to Pacers play-by-play announcer Scott Agness.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever in the MLB: