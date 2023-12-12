How to watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl NCAA game: Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

Georgia Southern Eagles face off against Ohio Bobcats in a fiesty Myrtle Beach Bowl battle with both sides vying to get an intriguing victory over their opposition.
The home side have had a topsy-turvy ride off late losing four games on the trot and barely becoming bowl-eligible as they look to bury their shambolic performances against Ohio.
On the other hand, Ohio are 9-3 for the season as they wrapped up the campaign with a scinitllating victory.
The over/under for the fixture is 49 points with the Eagles currently being favoured to win the contest despite Ohio's form off late.
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats: Date and Kick-off time
|Date:
|December 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT
|Stadium:
|Brooks Stadium
The Georgia Southern Eagles will lock horns with Ohio Bobcats at the Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on December 16, 2023 with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the USA.
Where to watch Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats
The fixture between Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the USA.
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats Tickets
The tickets for the fixture between Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats is available on Georgia Southern Eagles' Official Website.
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats Betting Prediction
|Favorite
|Georgia
|Spread
|-3.5
|Favorite Spread Odds
|-108
|Underdog Spread Odds
|-111
|Total
|49
|Over Total Odds
|-110
|Under Total Odds
|-110
|Favourite Moneyline
|-174
|Underdog Moneyline
|+147
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats key players
Georgia Southern Eagles key players
- Davis Brin has garnered 3,431 yards (285.9 ypg) on 330-of-511 passing with 22 touchdowns
- OJ Arnold has 405 yards on 70 carries and has four strikes under his belt
- In defense, Derwin Burgess Jr. has a scintillating record with 69 interceptions while Isaac Walker has six sacks, two TFL, and 19 tackles.
Ohio Bobcats key players
- Kurtis Rourke has an impeccable throwing rate as he has thrown for 2,207 yards (183.9 ypg) while completing 63.5% of his passes
- Sieh Bangura and O'Shaan Alisson have seven and three touchdowns to their names, respectively.
- While Shane Boner boasts of 4.5 sacks, 21 tackles, and four TFL alongside his one interception always helping his side.
Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bocast recent results
Georgia Southern Eagles results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 26, 2023
|Appalachian State
|(L) 55-27
|November 19, 2023
|Old Dominion
|(L) 20-17
|November 12, 2023
|Marshall
|(L) 38-33
|November 5, 2023
|Texas State
|(L) 45-24
|October 27, 2023
|Georgia State
|(W) 44-27
Ohio Bobcats recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 24, 2023
|Akron
|(W) 25-14
|November 16, 2023
|Central Michigan
|(W) 34-20
|November 8, 2023
|Buffalo
|(W) 20-10
|October 29, 2023
|Miami (OH)
|(L) 30-16
|October 21, 2023
|Western Michigan
|(W) 20-17