How to watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl NCAA game: Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

Shreyas Rai
Georgia Ohio
TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the match between Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia Southern Eagles face off against Ohio Bobcats in a fiesty Myrtle Beach Bowl battle with both sides vying to get an intriguing victory over their opposition.

The home side have had a topsy-turvy ride off late losing four games on the trot and barely becoming bowl-eligible as they look to bury their shambolic performances against Ohio.

On the other hand, Ohio are 9-3 for the season as they wrapped up the campaign with a scinitllating victory.

The over/under for the fixture is 49 points with the Eagles currently being favoured to win the contest despite Ohio's form off late.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats: Date and Kick-off time

Date:December 16, 2023
Kick-off time:11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT
Stadium:Brooks Stadium

The Georgia Southern Eagles will lock horns with Ohio Bobcats at the Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina on December 16, 2023 with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the USA.

Where to watch Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats

The fixture between Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the USA.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats is available on Georgia Southern Eagles' Official Website.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats Betting Prediction

FavoriteGeorgia
Spread-3.5
Favorite Spread Odds-108
Underdog Spread Odds-111
Total49
Over Total Odds-110
Under Total Odds-110
Favourite Moneyline-174
Underdog Moneyline+147

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Ohio Bobcats key players

Georgia Southern Eagles key players

  • Davis Brin has garnered 3,431 yards (285.9 ypg) on 330-of-511 passing with 22 touchdowns 
  • OJ Arnold has 405 yards on 70 carries and has four strikes under his belt
  • In defense, Derwin Burgess Jr. has a scintillating record with 69 interceptions while Isaac Walker has six sacks, two TFL, and 19 tackles.

Ohio Bobcats key players

  • Kurtis Rourke has an impeccable throwing rate as he has thrown for 2,207 yards (183.9 ypg) while completing 63.5% of his passes
  • Sieh Bangura and O'Shaan Alisson have seven and three touchdowns to their names, respectively.
  • While Shane Boner boasts of 4.5 sacks, 21 tackles, and four TFL alongside his one interception always helping his side.

Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bocast recent results

Georgia Southern Eagles results

DateOppositionResult
November 26, 2023Appalachian State(L) 55-27
November 19, 2023Old Dominion(L) 20-17
November 12, 2023Marshall(L) 38-33
November 5, 2023Texas State(L) 45-24
October 27, 2023Georgia State(W) 44-27

Ohio Bobcats recent results

DateOppositionResult
November 24, 2023Akron(W) 25-14
November 16, 2023Central Michigan(W) 34-20
November 8, 2023Buffalo(W) 20-10
October 29, 2023Miami (OH)(L) 30-16
October 21, 2023Western Michigan (W) 20-17

