Musiala scores after incredible run through Wolfsburg team in Bayern Munich win

Jamal Musiala went on an excellent solo run through the Wolfsburg team before firing in Bayern Munich's fourth goal in the Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Musiala scored after great run

Is Bayern's top scorer with 10

Bayern won 4-2 vs Wolfsburg

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old collected the ball in Wolfsburg's half and went on a looping run through the middle, past the defenders and poked it past Koen Casteels. Musiala's goal made it 4-1 for Bayern, but Wolfsburg managed to pull a goal back late on as the game finished 4-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala is Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga, having scored 10 goals this season. He has also provided more assists in the German top-flight than any team-mate, having set up six goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Musiala and his co-stars are in action against Bochum on February 11.