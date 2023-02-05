Musiala scores after incredible run through Wolfsburg team in Bayern Munich win

- Musiala scored after great run
- Is Bayern's top scorer with 10
- Bayern won 4-2 vs Wolfsburg
WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old collected the ball in Wolfsburg's half and went on a looping run through the middle, past the defenders and poked it past Koen Casteels. Musiala's goal made it 4-1 for Bayern, but Wolfsburg managed to pull a goal back late on as the game finished 4-2.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala is Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga, having scored 10 goals this season. He has also provided more assists in the German top-flight than any team-mate, having set up six goals.
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Musiala and his co-stars are in action against Bochum on February 11.