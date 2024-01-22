Mozambique vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mozambique and Ghana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Staring down the barrel of a second successive group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana face Mozambique in the Group B finale at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Monday.

The Black Stars were eliminated after finishing dead last in their AFCON group two years ago, and they are at risk of doing so again, with only one point to their name after two rounds.

Mozambique, meanwhile, sit bottom of the group, tied on points with Ghana, and one point behind Egypt. A win for either of these two sides would leave them with four points.

While that may not be enough to progress directly to the knockout stages should second-placed Egypt win their game against already-qualified Cape Verde, kicking off at the same time, it does provide them with a chance to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mozambique vs Ghana kick-off time

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET (12 pm PT) Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The match will take place at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024, with kick-off set at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Mozambique vs Ghana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mozambique team news

Mozambique should stick to the 3-4-2-1 system used in their last group game. Goalkeeper Ernan, and defender Edmilson Dove both made errors leading to goals in Mozambique's 3-0 loss to Cape Verde last time out, but the duo may keep their places here. Lau King and Domingues came on at halftime of the same game and will be vying for a starting spot against Ghana.

Mozambique possible XI: Ernan; Mandava, Dove, Mexer, Macandza; Guima, Amade, Witi, Bauque; Gildo, Ratifio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ernan, Joao, Urrbal Defenders: Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa, Matola, Dove, Sitoe, Mandava, Jone, Momade Midfielders: Bonde, Guimaraes, Nangy, Amade Forwards: Pelembo, Catamo, King, Ratifo, Ouembo, Vilanculos

Ghana team news

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus' return from a hamstring injury was a big boost for Ghana, as he scored twice in the tie with Egypt. He was given a free role in the number ten position against the Pharaohs, and he could be handed a similar remit on Monday.

Ghana possible XI: Ofori; Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Ashimeru; Paintsil, Konigsdorffer; Ayew, Kudus, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ati, Wollacott, Ofori Defenders: Salisu, Djiku, Amartey, Seidu, Mensah, Odoi, Opoku, Fatawu Midfielders: Kudus, Williams, Bukari, Abdul Samed, Paintsil, Baba, Ashimeru, Owusu, Schindler Forwards: J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Nuamah, Semenyo, Konigsdorffer, Sowah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/03/2016 Mozambique 0-0 Ghana Africa Cup of Nations Qual. 24/03/2016 Ghana 3-3 Mozambique Africa Cup of Nations Qual.

