Mourinho apologises after his Roma assistant tells opponent they're going to be relegated

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has apologised to Salernitana after one of his assistants mocked the team.

Roma beat Salernitana 2-1 on Sunday, leaving the visitors rooted to the bottom of Serie A.

Salernitana have taken just 16 points from their 30 matches in the league and are nine from safety with just eight games left to play.

What has been said?

Mourinho admitted after the match that a member of his staff told a member of the opposition that they would soon be relegated, with the coach taking the opportunity to have a dig at Bodo/Glimt, who his club feuded with in the Europa Conference League.

“I tell the truth, not like some clubs or the police. Someone on my bench told the Salernitana staff they were going to Serie B. I went to apologise for the lad who said that," Mourinho said at a press conference.

“We are civilised people, what happens on the field ends there. Nobody will be waiting outside 45 minutes later to punch someone in the face."

What happened?

A fracas on the touchline during the Serie A encounter ended with Salernitana coach Davide Nicola trying to get to Roma assistant Salvatore Foti.

It's only the latest controversy Roma have been involved in this week.

After their 2-1 win in their Europa Conference League match against Bodo/Glimt, captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said that the Norwegian team's coach, Kjetil Knutsen, attacked Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Gomes.

He said after the match: “Something truly unpleasant just happened. The changing rooms are opposite and Knutsen began to say something to our coach and then attacked.

