Morocco vs South Africa: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's all to play for in the showpiece finale - here's everything you need to know

The final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be played on Saturday, as Morocco take on South Africa to determine which will claim the biggest prize in continental football.

This will mark just the third time that the WAFCON wasn’t won by Nigeria. The only other team to ever win this tournament was Equatorial Guinea in 2008 and 2012.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Morocco roster Goalkeepers Er-Rmichi, Zouhair, Hasnaoui, Abdelahad Defenders Redouani, Dahmos, Boukhami, El Chad, Seghir, Rabbah, Chhiri, Allice Midfielders Nakkach, Amani, Badri, Tagnaout, Saoud, Mrabet, Bouftini Forwards Chebbak, Jraïdi, Hassani, El Haj, Mssoudy, Ayane, Mourtaji

Morocco earned their place in the final by defeating traditional tournament powerhouse Nigeria in the last four, coming out on top in penalties after holding their nine-player rivals at bay.

So far, they have completed a clean sweep of games at WAFCON - and in fact, have not tasted defeat since a loss to Spain in October last year.

This is Morocco’s first WAFCON appearance since 2000 too. In their prior appearances, they have never got beyond the group stage, marking this out as something of a remarkable fairytale.

Predicted Morocco starting XI: Ait El Haj, Mrabet, El Chad, Redouani, Amani, Chebbak, Nakkach, Mssoudy, Ayane, Tagnaout; Er-Rmichi.

Position South Africa roster Goalkeepers Swart, Dlamini, Ngobeni, Moletsane Defenders Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Van Wyk, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela Midfielders Smidt, Motlhalo, Kgoale, Jane, Holweni, Biyana, Moodaly, Motau, Shamase Forwards Magaia, Cesane, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Majiya

In the semi-finals, South Africa edged Zambia 1-0 to book their place, on the back of a group stage sweep to take them into the knockout rounds.

Now, the country sits on the cusp of success, far beyond their past WAFCON form. They have never won the tournament before, and have suffered five losses in the final itself.

In their sixth appearance in the showpiece game, can they finally break through and win the whole thing?

Predicted South Africa starting XI: Dhlamini, Matlou, Mbane, Gamede, Smidt, Motlhalo, Jane, Cesane, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete; Dlamini.

Last five results