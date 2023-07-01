Montreal vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When CF Montreal hosts New York City FC on Saturday, they will be looking to extend their winning streak at Saputo Stadium to nine games in all competitions.

Le CFM have not conceded in their last three MLS games, drawing 0-0 against Charlotte FC on Saturday, while the Pigeons have gone winless in 12 straight games in all competitions, drawing 1-1 with the Portland Timbers in their most recent meeting.

Hernan Losada, a former coach noted for adopting a high-tempo style with plenty of verticality, has changed his approach at Montreal, with his team playing more defensively in recent games.

Their defensive brilliance has been especially noticeable in front of their fans, with Le CFM posting eight consecutive shutouts in all competitions on their home pitch.

They've already won seven games at Saputo Stadium this season, two less than their regular season total from 2022 when Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference before the playoffs began.

Last weekend was a record-breaking occasion for the Boys in Blue, though not one to brag about, as NYCFC have now gone 11 MLS matches without a win, the longest single-season drought for this franchise.

Nick Cushing knew things would be difficult in his first full season as head coach, considering how many familiar players had left in 2022, but five points below the playoff line and third from the bottom in the Eastern Conference is much below what many had expected from this squad.

If there is a silver lining for the Pigeons right now, it is that they have earned a point in four consecutive MLS away games, matching their previous regular-season unblemished streak.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Montreal vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

How to watch Montreal vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain while Romell Quioto continues to miss out. They are the only injury sidelines for Le CFM.

Robert Thorkelsson was called up to the Iceland Under-21 squad, while Aaron Herrera will represent Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Camacho, Corbo; Miljevic, Wanyama, Duke, Lappalainen; Choiniere; Toye, Offor

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez with four strikes each.

Maxime Chanot will miss the clash due to being called up by Luxembourg. The same is the case with James Sands who is with the USMNT.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with three wins for New York City FC and one for Montreal.

