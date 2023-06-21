How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When they take on Nashville SC in MLS action on Wednesday, CF Montreal will have the chance to extend their unbeaten streak at Saputo Stadium to eight games across all competitions.

Le CFM have been strong at home, defeating Minnesota United 4-0 in their most recent match, and the Boys in Gold are still second in the Eastern Conference after a 3-1 victory against St. Louis City last Saturday.

Montreal has remained afloat halfway through the 2023 MLS season largely due to their stellar home performance, where 18 of their 22 points have come from this season.

They are one win away from matching their longest such streak in a single league campaign, which was set in 2012. Their five-match home winning streak equals their longest run of straight victories for them in Montreal since 2018 (five).

With Le CFM presently in the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, ahead of Charlotte FC with one fewer game played, those home victories have temporarily protected Hernan Losada.

Nashville, led by Gary Smith, is having about as good of a time as it has ever had in the Music City after setting a club record on Saturday by winning at least a point in 10 straight league games.

This squad has been the most difficult to break down defensively in the 2023 season, allowing just 13 goals—the fewest in the league—while only allowing multiple goals in one single game this year.

It is their best-ever start to an MLS season as they have 35 points after 18 league games, breaking their previous mark of 28 points at the same point in 2021.

Montreal vs Nashville kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

How to watch Montreal vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain while Romell Quioto continues to miss out. They are the only injury sidelines for Le CFM.

Robert Thorkelsson was called up to the Iceland Under-21 squad, while Aaron Herrera will represent Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Camacho, Corbo; Miljevic, Wanyama, Duke, Lappalainen; Choiniere; Toye, Offor

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season.

They will also miss players due to international commitment as later this week, Walker Zimmerman will compete with the USA, the defending Gold Cup champions, while Anibal Godoy will represent Panama.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, McCarty, Haakenson; Muyl, Mukhtar; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with three wins for Nashville and one for Montreal.

