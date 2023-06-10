Montreal vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Minnesota, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When CF Montreal plays Minnesota United on matchday 18 of the Major League Soccer season, they have the opportunity to make it seven straight victories at Saputo Stadium.

The Loons managed to rescue a point in their most recent matchup against Toronto (1-1), while Le CFM only managed to collect one point on their recent two-game road trip after losing 3-0 against the Philadelphia Union in their previous league match.

The Union downed this Montreal team last Saturday after picking up a respectable point away from home at DC United at the end of May (2-2).

They started the regular season by losing six of their first seven games before winning six straight games across all competitions, and now they have only one victory in their last five MLS games, continuing the hot-and-cold pattern that has been a hallmark of this team under Hernan Losada.

They have struggled to keep the ball out of their goal throughout the entire season, which could come back to bother them as the playoff competition heats up towards the end of the season, as Le CFM have the worst goal difference (-12) in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota United is currently the subject of a lot of optimism for a team that has lost four straight games overall.

Emanuel Reynoso's return on Saturday had a big role in that; as a result, the Loons started to generate opportunities at a far higher rate than they had before the Argentinean was out of the lineup.

Reynoso's brilliance has been desperately needed by a team that is tied for the third-fewest goals scored in MLS (15), so his return should provide manager Adrian Heath with several options for how to approach each game.

Montreal vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and Minnesota United face off on Jun 10 at Saputo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Montreal vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Mason Toye is out yet again due to a left knee injury, Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain, and James Pantemis is also out with a shoulder injury.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Corbo, Camacho, Waterman; Herrera, Choiniere, Wanyama, Lappalainen; Lassiter; Duke, Offo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda Forwards Quioto, Offor, Sunusi

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy and Mikael Marques unavailable for selection. Ryen Jiba has re-injured his ankle and will be out of contention.

Minnesota United possible XI: Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Lawrence; Dotson, Trapp; Hlongwane, Fragapane, Rosales; Amarilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Montreal and Minnesota United have ended with three wins for Minnesota and one for Montreal.

