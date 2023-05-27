Montreal vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

More than a month after a major trade between CF Montreal and Inter Miami involving multiple players, the two teams will face each other at Saputo Stadium this Saturday. Currently, both teams are not in the MLS playoff positions.

CF Montreal lost 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls last weekend, falling behind Inter Miami in the standings due to goal difference despite them suffering a 3-1 defeat against Orlando City.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

It was a wonderful run for Montreal for a few weeks, but based on recent results, Hernan Losada may need to rethink his strategy, as his team has lost back-to-back domestic fixtures after a six-match winning streak in all competitions.

That has been the rollercoaster journey for this squad in 2023, which is maybe unsurprising given their Argentine coach's penchant for verticality, but regrettably, what goes up must fall down.

On the other hand, Montreal comes into this game on a five-match winning streak at Saputo Stadium, with no goals conceded in that span, having advanced to the Canadian Championship final with a 2-0 home victory over Forge on Wednesday.

Distinguishing between Montreal and Inter Miami has proven challenging because they have each followed a similar trajectory throughout the season, and Phil Neville's team is similarly on a downward trend.

Back-to-back MLS setbacks have broken a four-game winning streak in all competitions, with this team looking flat from the start in losses to Nashville SC (2-1) and the Lions.

However, they avenged their earlier loss to Nashville by advancing to the last eight of the US Open Cup with a 2-1 triumph.

Prior to this match, Miami had lost five of their six MLS away games in 2023, failing to score in four of those defeats.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Montreal vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and Inter Miami face off on May 27 at Saputo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Montreal vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Mason Toye is out yet again due to a left knee injury, Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain, and James Pantemis is also out with a shoulder injury.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Corbo, Camacho, Waterman; Herrera, Choiniere, Wanyama, Lappalainen; Lassiter; Duke, Offo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda Forwards Quioto, Offor, Sunusi

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Montreal has won thrice while Inter Miami has held one win, which was the last clash between these two clubs.

Useful links