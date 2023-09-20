Montreal vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, 20 September, Montreal will visit Cincinnati at the Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer.

Following a three-game losing streak from matchday 25, the hosts are trapped in mid-table. They have only managed one point in their past two games, both at home. Montreal was defeated 4-2 by Colombus Crew last week before drawing 0-0 with Chicago Fire on Saturday. However, with 36 points and a 16th-place finish in the rankings, Montreal will find it tough to recreate its 2022 success.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is aiming for greatness, as they lead the overall standings by eight points over second-placed Orlando City SC (50). However, Cincinnati has struggled in their previous two games, losing 1-0 to Orlando City before drawing 2-2 with Philadelphia at Subaru Park.

Montreal vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Sep 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Stade Saputo

Montreal and Cincinnati face off on September 20 at Stade Saputo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Montreal vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Jonathan Sirios would once again be an influential figure in between the sticks for Montreal. The goalkeeper bagged his 10th clean sheet of the season in his side's 1-0 victory against New England.

Forwards Ariel Lassiter and Romell Quioto are two major names who will miss the clash. Meanwhile, right-back Aaron Herrera has also picked up a knock.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Brault-Guillard, Piette, Saliba; Choiniere; Duke; Offor, Opoku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirios, Pantemis, Ketterer Defenders: Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Thorkelsson, Alvarez, Brault-Guillard Midfielders: Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Rea, Hamdi Forwards: Lappalainen, Miljevic, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim, Vilsaint

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with 12 goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Murphy; Arias, Kubo, Moreno, Halsey, Acosta; Boupendza, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Montreal and Cincinnati have ended with three wins for Montreal and one win for Cincinnati.

