Montreal vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, CF Montreal will visit Charlotte FC at Saputo Stadium as two teams in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer's playoff race face off. Both teams are tied with 26 points this season, three points behind the Chicago Fire for the last postseason spot.

Montreal is back at home after another discouraging midweek loss, hoping to regain their scoring touch, which has been missing for the past few games.

As 19 of their 22 games this year have ended in a shutout win, defeat, or draw, they are now on their longest goalless streak of the season (four games), and a zero is frequently displayed next to either their score or that of their opponents.

The Crown has struggled mightily of late to maintain leads, losing six points in three of their last four games after leading in the second half.

Even though Charlotte enters this game winless in four straight away games, three road victories are still a respectable accomplishment for them and matches their highest total in a regular season.

Since their defence has been their Achilles' heel throughout 2023, surrendering more goals than any other team at this point in the season (38), Lattanzio has struggled to develop any chemistry among his backline.

Montreal vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and Charlotte face off on Jul 15 at Saputo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Montreal vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain while Romell Quioto continues to miss out. They are the only injury sidelines for Le CFM.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Corbo; Rea, Wanyama, Saliba, Lassiter; Duke; Ibrahim, Offor.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Agyemang, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have only played three times against each other. They ended with two wins for Montreal and one draw.

