Montreal vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Montreal and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, CF Montreal will host Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium for an MLS match in the Eastern Conference in an effort to avenge their most recent loss.

Meanwhile, the visitors are aiming to win all three points away from home for the first time since the middle of March.

Montreal's six-game home winning streak without conceding a goal came to an end last Saturday when they were defeated 1-0 by New York City FC.

After finishing second in the Eastern Conference last year, Le CFM is now sixth in the current standings after 20 games, six points behind Sunday's opponents Atlanta, who have played one more game.

Aside from the loss last weekend, Montreal has done much better at home this season, amassing 21 of their 26 MLS points at Saputo Stadium. They've also given up the fewest home goals (four) of any team in any Conference division this season.

Atlanta United bounced back from a 4-0 loss away to the New York Red Bulls at the end of June with a 2-0 home victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

With 14 games remaining, Gonzalo Pineda's men are only eight points behind last season's total of 40 points in seventh place, and a win on Sunday may propel them to fourth place in the Eastern Conference if other results go their way.

The Five Stripes have only lost one of their past nine MLS games, but they have failed to win any of their last nine away games, losing four and drawing five.

Montreal vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

Montreal and Atlanta United face off on Jul 8 at Saputo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Montreal vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain while Romell Quioto continues to miss out. They are the only injury sidelines for Le CFM.

Aaron Herrera will represent Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup while Zachary Brault-Guillard will represent Canada.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Camacho, Corbo; Rea, Wanyama, Saliba, Lassiter; Duke; Ibrahim, Offor

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes but will not feature having suffered an injury last week. Miles Robinson has also been unavailable due to his commitment with the USMNT in the Gold Cup.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Purata, Gutman; Rossetto, Ibarra; Wolff, Almada, Wiley; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff Forwards Berry

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between these two sides have ended with two wins for Montreal and one for Atlanta.

