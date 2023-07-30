Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the 2023 Leagues Cup, Seattle Sounders will play Monterrey at Lumen Field in the final game of the group stage on Sunday, 30 July.

The hosts have recently had difficulty earning points in Major League Soccer, and their recent struggles continued when they lost 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in their Leagues Cup debut earlier this week. Despite their opponents playing with one fewer man in the second half, Seattle could hardly be dissatisfied with the outcome after managing just one shot on goal.

While all was going on, Monterrey had a successful start to their Liga MX season and carried that momentum over to the continental level. At the Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, they defeated RSL 3-0, with German Berterame scoring twice after the American team had conceded an early own goal.

The guests are in first place in the group and will prevail with another victory tonight.

Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: Jul 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

How to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Arturo Gonzalez is not expected to feature once again for Monterrey due to a long-term knee injury. Joao Rojas Cortizo is finally in Fernando Ortiz's starting XI after missing the majority of the 2022/23 season owing to severe injuries.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Vegas, Moreno, Medina, Aguirre; Ortiz, Gonzalez, Ortiz, Meza; Funes, Cortizo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrara, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo, Vegas, Sanchez, Grijalva, Parra, Gutierrez, E. Aguirre Midfielders: Ortiz, R. Aguirre, J. Gonzalez Forwards: Berterame, Funes Mori, Cortizo, Meza, Rojas

Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders will likely remain unchanged from their loss against Real Salt Lake earlier this week. Their top scorer Jordan Morris is yet again expected to spearhead their attack.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; Teves, Lodeiro, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber, Ruidiaz, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.

