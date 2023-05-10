Monterey Bay vs LAFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

USL Championship club Monterey Bay will host Los Angeles FC on Wednesday in their US Open Cup Round of 32 matchup.
After having won the last round of the US Open Cup by a score of 1-0 against the San Jose Earthquakes, Monterey Bay will be hoping for a repeat of their previous performance.
Monterey Bay currently sits sixth in the Western Conference of the USL Championship having scored the most goals in the league with 17, however, their defensive form has massively impacted them as they have managed to concede 14 goals in nine games.
Since experiencing misfortune in their last game against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS rivalry, Los Angeles FC and their fans will expect an improved outcome this time.
LAFC has found its shooting boots right off the bat as they have scored in all of their games so far in all competitions, scoring a total of 32 goals so far in 14 games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Monterey Bay vs Los Angeles kick-off time
|Date:
|May 10, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Cardinale Stadium
Monterey Bay and LAFC face off on May 10 at the Cardinale Stadium. The kickoff is set for 10:30 Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Monterey Bay vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.
Team news & squads
Monterey Bay team news
Monterey Bay has no notable injury concerns and will have the entire squad up for selection, and Christian Volesky has been the top scorer for the Bay in all competitions.
New York City FC possible XI: Ngnepi; Doner, Greene, Lara, Robinson; Fehr, Murphy; Rebollar, Dixon, Johnson; Volesky
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Ngnepi, Hererra
|Defenders
|Doner, Greene, Lara, Robinson, Enriquez, Glasser, Maldonado
|Midfielders
|Fehr, Murphy, Rebollar, Dixon, Martinez, Dawkins
|Forwards
|Volesky, Okoli, Johnson
Los Angeles team news
LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is their top scorer with six strikes to his name.
LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|McCarthy, Jakupovic
|Defenders
|Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead
|Midfielders
|Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas
|Forwards
|Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first clash between Monterey Bay and Los Angeles FC.