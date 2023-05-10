Monterey Bay vs LAFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Monterey Bay and Los Angeles, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

USL Championship club Monterey Bay will host Los Angeles FC on Wednesday in their US Open Cup Round of 32 matchup.

After having won the last round of the US Open Cup by a score of 1-0 against the San Jose Earthquakes, Monterey Bay will be hoping for a repeat of their previous performance.

Monterey Bay currently sits sixth in the Western Conference of the USL Championship having scored the most goals in the league with 17, however, their defensive form has massively impacted them as they have managed to concede 14 goals in nine games.

Since experiencing misfortune in their last game against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS rivalry, Los Angeles FC and their fans will expect an improved outcome this time.

LAFC has found its shooting boots right off the bat as they have scored in all of their games so far in all competitions, scoring a total of 32 goals so far in 14 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterey Bay vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Cardinale Stadium

Monterey Bay and LAFC face off on May 10 at the Cardinale Stadium. The kickoff is set for 10:30 Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Monterey Bay vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Monterey Bay team news

Monterey Bay has no notable injury concerns and will have the entire squad up for selection, and Christian Volesky has been the top scorer for the Bay in all competitions.

New York City FC possible XI: Ngnepi; Doner, Greene, Lara, Robinson; Fehr, Murphy; Rebollar, Dixon, Johnson; Volesky

Position Players Goalkeepers Ngnepi, Hererra Defenders Doner, Greene, Lara, Robinson, Enriquez, Glasser, Maldonado Midfielders Fehr, Murphy, Rebollar, Dixon, Martinez, Dawkins Forwards Volesky, Okoli, Johnson

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is their top scorer with six strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between Monterey Bay and Los Angeles FC.

Useful links