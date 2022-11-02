Monaco vs Crvena zvezda: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Monaco welcome Crvena zvezda to face them at Stade Louis II in a Group H encounter.

The hosts are looking to secure passage through to the knockout stages, and possibly bypass the play-off round entirely, but their visitors are out to vault them into the top two in a tightly contested race.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Monaco squad & team news

The Ligue 1 outfit are three points off Ferencváros, coming up second in Group H heading into the final stages and looking to get into the knockout rounds.

But they could yet miss out entirely, on both the next stage or relegation to the Europa Conference League, depending how results go, making this as much of a must-win as anything.

Position Players Goalkeepers Nübel, Didillon, Liénard Defenders Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Sarr, Aguilar, Okou Midfielders Camara, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Ben Seghir, Magassa, Martins Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Geubbels

Crvena zvezda squad and team news

Bottom with a soft goal difference, Crvena zvezda know only victory will take them to the next stage - and even then, it isn't a foregone conclusion.

But the Champions League is nothing if not unpredictable, and they could well find themselves in the hat if things go their way.