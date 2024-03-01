This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ligue 1
Stade Louis II, Monaco
Monaco vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG will travel to Stade Louis II to take on Monaco on Friday.

Luis Enrique's men are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Rennes at the weekend, while Monaco have been struggling for consistency of late.

However, currently occupying the third spot, Adi Hutter's side could leapfrog second-placed Brest at least temporarily. Le Rocher's last league outing resulted in a 3-2 win at Lens.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monaco vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 1, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Stade Louis II

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Friday, March 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monaco vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

The hosts have a handful of absentees, as Mohamed Camara, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta and Vanderson are out injuries, while Denis Zakaria is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

With Takumi Minamino in the three-man midfield, Wissam Ben Yedder and Folarin Balogun will lead the attack.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Salisu, Ouattara; Minamino, Fofana, Diop; Golovin; Ben Yedder, Balogun.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kohn, Majecki, Lienard
Defenders:Salisu, Maripan, Magassa, Kehrer, Henrique, Jakobs, Ouattara, Vanderson, Singo
Midfielders:Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Ben Seghir, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta
Forwards:Balogun, Embolo, Ben Yedder

PSG team news

While Marquinhos remains a doubt with a calf injury, the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Milan Skriniar and Layvin Kurzawa are all sidelined through injuries.

Ligue 1's top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe (21) will once again lead PSG's line of attack ahead of Goncalo Ramos.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 24, 2023PSG 5-2 MonacoLigue 1
February 11, 2023Monaco 3-1 PSGLigue 1
August 28, 2022PSG 1-1 MonacoLigue 1
March 20, 2022Monaco 3-0 PSGLigue 1
December 12, 2021PSG 2-0 MonacoLigue 1

Useful links

