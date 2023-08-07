Forcing a transfer? Moises Caicedo SNUBS Brighton training and collects his belongings as he waits on Chelsea deal

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo failed to report for training on Monday and has collected his belongings as he awaits a move to Chelsea.

Caicedo missed training

Midfielder didn't play against Rayo Vallecano

21-year-old intent on playing for Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuadorian has been heavily linked to Chelsea for a number of months, but a deal still hasn't been agreed between the clubs as yet. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Caicedo has refused to attend Brighton training in order to push the move through.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreover, it's also stated that Caicedo has emptied his locker in anticipation of his move to Stamford Bridge, despite no deal yet being reached.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Caicedo didn't appear in Brighton's friendly against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, and it seems like the 21-year-old is intent on forcing through a move to work under Mauricio Pochettino.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will meet Brighton's asking price of £100 million ($127m) before the end of the window, but with Caicedo refusing to train, Brighton are in a difficult position.