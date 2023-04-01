Mohamed Salah breaks Michael Owen's record to become Liverpool's highest EVER away goalscorer in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring against Manchester City and in doing so became Liverpool's leading away scorer in Premier League history.

Salah smashed home opener to break record

Passes Owen's 55 away PL goals for Liverpool

Broke Fowler's overall record vs Man Utd in March

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah's opener against Manchester City was his 56th goal for Liverpool on the road, breaking Owen's record of 55. It comes after he became Liverpool's all-time top Premier League goalscorer against Manchester United back in March.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since arriving at Liverpool Salah has broken record after record. In his first season, he scored 32 goals, becoming the first player to do so in a 38-game season. He has scored 179 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and is the Reds top scorer in European competition, overtaking Steven Gerrard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite Liverpool's struggles, Salah has still been in good form this season. The attacker has scored 13 goals and laid on a further six for his team-mates in the Premier League this season, whilst netting eight times in the Champions League before Liverpool were knocked out by Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After facing Manchester City, Liverpool will take in a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, before then meeting Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield.