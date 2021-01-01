MLS SuperDraft 2021: Players, prospects and order for clubs

Teams will choose from the best players college soccer has to offer this week, with expansion club Austin FC holding the first pick

While we may not know exactly when the season will begin, the first major event of the league's 2021 campaign kicks off this week.

When will the 2021 MLS SuperDraft take place?

The 2021 MLS SuperDraft is set to be held on Thursday January 21 as clubs will have their selection from a list of 176 eligible players joining the league from the college ranks. This year's draft is unlike any that have preceded it, with teams facing new challenges when it comes to scouting players after the coronavirus pandemic halted a large part of the 2020 fall college campaign.

Also adding to this year's event is the inclusion of Austin FC, the league's newest franchise which will continue their roster-building process with the first overall selection. The club already has Paraguayan star Cecilio Dominguez as a Designated Player as well as MLS veterans like Matt Besler, Alex Ring, Nick Lima and Ben Sweat.

Which players are eligible for the 2021 MLS SuperDraft?

With the first overall pick, Austin will get the chance to add an up-and-coming prospect to their ranks and, even if the draft has taken on lesser importance due to the rise of homegrown signings, there still have been some top contributors selected in recent years. Daryl Dike, Chase Gasper, Miles Robinson and Chris Mueller are among the players to make the leap from college to the U.S. men's national team in recent years, while international selections like Jack Harrison and Julian Gressel have become stars in their own rights.

This year's class is headlined by a pair of Generation adidas players: Clemson's Philip Mayaka and Wake Forest's Calvin Harris. As Generation adidas signings, Makaya and Harris, who are joined by Washington's Ethan Bartlow, Virginia's Brett Halsey and Virginia Tech's Daniel Pereira, do not count against the MLS senior roster.

Makaya, projected to be the top overall pick by Austin FC, is a native of who moved to the U.S. as a teenager. The Clemson product was named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and would offer the expansion club a young, rangy midfielder that can cover plenty of ground in the center of the field.

Harris, meanwhile, is also widely projected to be selected very early on Thursday. The English-born, New Zealand-raised attacker scored 10 goals during his time at Wake and has the ability to play either centrally or out wide.

Bartlow will likely be among the first defenders selected in the draft, while UC Davis' Nabi Kibunguchy and New Hampshire's Josh Bauer are also candidates to be selected among the first few picks.

How does the 2021 MLS SuperDraft work?

The 2021 draft will have three rounds, with Austin currently holding the first pick of each round with the ensuing selections determined by 2020 finishes. As always, teams are and have been able to trade their picks, with the opting to cash in on all of their picks in a trade with Nashville SC.

After Austin, FC Cincinnati will have the second overall pick, with the , and rounding out the top five. Miami CF, Nashville SC, Kansas City and , meanwhile, will have compensatory picks at the end of the three rounds after trading for a fourth-round selection prior to the streamlining of the draft.

After the draft, pre-signed seniors, Generation adidas players and select others will be able to join up with their new teams for the 2021 preseason. Others, meanwhile, may continue to compete for their colleges before reporting to their MLS club in late May as several schools continue to eye Spring 2021 games following the upheaval of the Fall 2020 college soccer season.

How can I watch the 2021 MLS SuperDraft?

The first round of Thursday's draft can be watched on MLSsoccer.com , the MLS App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube while rounds two and three will not be streamed.

2021 MLS SuperDraft Round 1

Pick Club Player Position School 1 Austin FC Daniel Pereira Midfielder Virginia Tech 2 FC Cincinnati Calvin Harris Forward Wake Forest 3 Houston Dynamo Philip Mayaka Midfielder Clemson 4 D.C. United Kimarni Smith Forward Clemson 5 D.C. United Michael DeShields Defender Wake Forest 6 Houston Dynamo Ethan Barlow Defender Washington 7 Real Salt Lake Bret Halsey Defender Virginia 8 Derek Dodson Forward Goergetown 9 David Egbo Forward Akron 10 Inter Miami Josh Penn Forward Indiana 11 Austin FC Freddy Kleeman Defender Washington 12 Thomas Williamson Forward California 13 Luther Archimede Forward Syracuse 14 Daniel Trejo Forward Cal State Northridge 15 16 17 18 19 Orlando City 20 Nashville SC 21 22 Orlando City 23 Vancouver Whitecaps 24 New Revolution 25 26 Inter Miami 27

2021 MLS SuperDraft Round 2

Pick Club 28 Austin FC 29 FC Cincinnati 30 Houston Dynamo 31 D.C. United 32 33 34 Real Salt Lake 35 LA Galaxy 36 Vancouver Whitecaps 37 Inter Miami 38 Minnesota United 39 San Jose Eathquakes 40 New York Red Bulls 41 Los Angeles FC 42 43 44 New York City FC 45 Toronto FC 46 Nashville SC 47 48 FC Dallas 49 Orlando City 50 Sporting KC 51 52 Columbus Crew 53 Vancouver Whitecaps 54 FC Cincinnati

2021 MLS SuperDraft Round 3

Pick Club 55 Austin FC 56 FC Cincinnati 57 Houston Dynamo 58 Columbus Crew 59 Atlanta United 60 Chicago Fire 61 Real Salt Lake 62 LA Galaxy 63 CF Montreal 64 Toronto FC 65 CF Montreal 66 San Jose Earthquakes 67 New York Red Bulls 68 Los Angeles FC 69 Colorado Rapids 70 Porland Timbers 71 New York City FC 72 Toronto FC 73 Nashville SC 74 Nashville SC 75 FC Dallas 76 FC Dallas 77 Sporting KC 78 New England Revolution 79 FC Dallas 80 81 New York Red Bulls

2021 MLS SuperDraft Compensatory Picks