MLS Season Pass just got cheaper - Here’s how to watch every match in 2025 for less

MLS Season Pass drops 30% ahead of derby day

If you’ve been thinking about diving into the action of Major League Soccer, now’s the perfect time to commit - because Apple has just dropped the price of MLS Season Pass by 30% for the full 2025 season.

The offer kicks off on May 1, just in time for a massive weekend of rivalry matchups. On May 18, fans are in for a double dose of drama with Inter Miami vs. Orlando City and the always-explosive ‘El Tráfico’ between LAFC and LA Galaxy. It’s the perfect excuse to grab the pass, settle in, and watch the fireworks fly.

Whether it’s Messi weaving magic, Chicharito chasing goals, or the next big thing breaking out, the MLS Season Pass puts you right at the heart of the action. Every match. No blackouts. All season long.

The full-season plan gives you access to live matches, replays, exclusive club content, and more, all through the Apple TV app on your favorite devices.

💸 New MLS Season Pass Pricing

Starting May 1, Apple is offering a ~30% discount on the full-season MLS Season Pass in the U.S. and Rest of World (excluding LATAM, India, and Indonesia, where pricing remains unchanged). Here's the breakdown:

United States

Original Price: $99 (non-subscriber) / $79 (Apple TV+ subscriber)

New Price: $69 (non-subscriber) / $59 (Apple TV+ subscriber)

Mexico

No price change: 199 MXN / 149 MXN

The deal applies only to the 2025 season plan and does not include the monthly subscription option.