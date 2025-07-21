MLB baseball on TV today: National channels, local networks, live stream and where to watch the game

GOAL's all-you-need-to-know TV guide for the 2025 MLB season

Ideal for out-of-market team fans (blackout restrictions apply). Carries one free game on most days during the regular season

Carries all channels to watch MLB nationally: ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox and FS1 as well as a large number of RSNs.

The MLB brand is growing year-on-year. The 2024 season achieved a home run in attendance and viewership, and the 2025 season is continuing this momentum. The recently concluded MLB All-Star Game was the most-watched All-Star Game in sports history.

With the action coming your way non-stop, GOAL brings you everything you need to know on how to watch all MLB games, including tonight’s.

We have you covered from local TV listings to online streaming services on how to catch your favourite team.

Upcoming MLB Matches

Date Start Time (ET) Fixture TV 07/22 6:40 pm Orioles vs Guardians MASN2, CLEG 07/22 6:40 pm Tigers vs Pirates FDSN, SNP 07/22 6:40 pm Padres vs Marlins SDPA, FDSN 07/22 6:45 pm Reds vs Nationals FDSN, MASN 07/22 6:45 pm Red Sox vs Phillies NESN, NBC 07/22 7:07 pm Yankees vs Blue Jays YES, Sportsnet 07/22 7:10 pm Angels vs Mets FDSN, SNY 07/22 7:15 pm Giants vs Braves NBCSBA, FDSN 07/22 7:35 pm White Sox vs Rays CHSN, FDSN 07/22 8:05 pm Royals vs Cubs FDSN, MARQ 07/22 8:05 pm Athletics vs Rangers NBC, RSN 07/22 8:40 pm Cardinals vs Rockies FDSN, COLR 07/22 9:40 pm Astros vs D-backs SCHN, ARID 07/22 9:40 pm Brewers vs Mariners FDSN, RSNW 07/22 10:10 pm Twins vs Dodgers MNNT, SNLA

Best online streaming service to watch MLB Baseball

Online streaming giants like Fubo and DirecTV Stream are two of the best options to catch most of the MLB games.

DirecTV holds a couple of aces like TNT and TruTV in its arsenal over Fubo. We provide a comparison of all the rights held by the two so that you can choose hassle-free.

National MLB TV coverage- Fubo vs DirecTV Stream

Network Fubo DirecTV Stream ABC ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ Fox Network ✔ ✔ TNT ✘ ✔

Local MLB TV coverage - Fubo vs DirecTV Stream