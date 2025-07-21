MLB baseball on TV today: National channels, local networks, live stream and where to watch the game

The MLB brand is growing year-on-year. The 2024 season achieved a home run in attendance and viewership, and the 2025 season is continuing this momentum. The recently concluded MLB All-Star Game was the most-watched All-Star Game in sports history.
With the action coming your way non-stop, GOAL brings you everything you need to know on how to watch all MLB games, including tonight’s.
We have you covered from local TV listings to online streaming services on how to catch your favourite team.
Upcoming MLB Matches
|Date
|Start Time (ET)
|Fixture
|TV
|07/22
|6:40 pm
|Orioles vs Guardians
|MASN2, CLEG
|07/22
|6:40 pm
|Tigers vs Pirates
|FDSN, SNP
|07/22
|6:40 pm
|Padres vs Marlins
|SDPA, FDSN
|07/22
|6:45 pm
|Reds vs Nationals
|FDSN, MASN
|07/22
|6:45 pm
|Red Sox vs Phillies
|NESN, NBC
|07/22
|7:07 pm
|Yankees vs Blue Jays
|YES, Sportsnet
|07/22
|7:10 pm
|Angels vs Mets
|FDSN, SNY
|07/22
|7:15 pm
|Giants vs Braves
|NBCSBA, FDSN
|07/22
|7:35 pm
|White Sox vs Rays
|CHSN, FDSN
|07/22
|8:05 pm
|Royals vs Cubs
|FDSN, MARQ
|07/22
|8:05 pm
|Athletics vs Rangers
|NBC, RSN
|07/22
|8:40 pm
|Cardinals vs Rockies
|FDSN, COLR
|07/22
|9:40 pm
|Astros vs D-backs
|SCHN, ARID
|07/22
|9:40 pm
|Brewers vs Mariners
|FDSN, RSNW
|07/22
|10:10 pm
|Twins vs Dodgers
|MNNT, SNLA
Best online streaming service to watch MLB Baseball
Online streaming giants like Fubo and DirecTV Stream are two of the best options to catch most of the MLB games.
DirecTV holds a couple of aces like TNT and TruTV in its arsenal over Fubo. We provide a comparison of all the rights held by the two so that you can choose hassle-free.
National MLB TV coverage- Fubo vs DirecTV Stream
|Network
|Fubo
|DirecTV Stream
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|MLB Network
|✔
|✔
|Fox Network
|✔
|✔
|TNT
|✘
|✔
Local MLB TV coverage - Fubo vs DirecTV Stream
|Team
|Channel
|Fubo
|DirecTV Stream
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Diamondbacks TV
|✔
|✔
|Athletics
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|✔
|✔
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network South
|✔
|✔
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Chicago White Sox
|Chicago Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|✔
|✔
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEG
|✔
|✔
|Colorado Rockies
|COLR
|✔
|✔
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
|✔
|✔
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|✔
|✔
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|✔
|✔
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|✔
|✔
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNET LA
|✔
|✔
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|✔
|✔
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|✔
|✔
|Minnesota Twins
|MNNT
|✔
|✔
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|✔
|✔
|New York Yankees
|Yankees Entertainment Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Philadelphia
|✔
|✘
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|✔
|✔
|San Diego Padres
|SDPA
|✔
|✔
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|✔
|✔
|Seattle Mariners
|Root Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|St. Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|✔
|✔
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|✔
|✔
|Texas Rangers
|Rangers Sports Network
|✔
|✔
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sports Net
|✘
|✘
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|✔
|✔