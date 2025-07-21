+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
MLB baseball on TV today: National channels, local networks, live stream and where to watch the game

GOAL's all-you-need-to-know TV guide for the 2025 MLB season

The MLB brand is growing year-on-year. The 2024 season achieved a home run in attendance and viewership, and the 2025 season is continuing this momentum. The recently concluded MLB All-Star Game was the most-watched All-Star Game in sports history.

With the action coming your way non-stop, GOAL brings you everything you need to know on how to watch all MLB games, including tonight’s.

We have you covered from local TV listings to online streaming services on how to catch your favourite team.

Upcoming MLB Matches

DateStart Time (ET)FixtureTV
07/226:40 pmOrioles vs GuardiansMASN2, CLEG
07/226:40 pmTigers vs PiratesFDSN, SNP
07/226:40 pmPadres vs MarlinsSDPA, FDSN
07/226:45 pmReds vs NationalsFDSN, MASN
07/226:45 pmRed Sox vs PhilliesNESN, NBC
07/227:07 pmYankees vs Blue JaysYES, Sportsnet
07/227:10 pmAngels vs MetsFDSN, SNY
07/227:15 pmGiants vs BravesNBCSBA, FDSN
07/227:35 pmWhite Sox vs RaysCHSN, FDSN
07/228:05 pmRoyals vs CubsFDSN, MARQ
07/228:05 pmAthletics vs RangersNBC, RSN
07/228:40 pmCardinals vs RockiesFDSN, COLR
07/229:40 pmAstros vs D-backsSCHN, ARID
07/229:40 pmBrewers vs MarinersFDSN, RSNW
07/2210:10 pmTwins vs DodgersMNNT, SNLA

Best online streaming service to watch MLB Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona DiamondbacksGetty Images Sport

Online streaming giants like Fubo and DirecTV Stream are two of the best options to catch most of the MLB games.

DirecTV holds a couple of aces like TNT and TruTV in its arsenal over Fubo. We provide a comparison of all the rights held by the two so that you can choose hassle-free.

National MLB TV coverage- Fubo vs DirecTV Stream

NetworkFuboDirecTV Stream
ABC
ESPN
MLB Network
Fox Network
TNT

Local MLB TV coverage - Fubo vs DirecTV Stream

TeamChannelFuboDirecTV Stream
Arizona DiamondbacksDiamondbacks TV
AthleticsNBC Sports Bay Area
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports Network South
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports Network
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports Network
Chicago White SoxChicago Sports Network
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland GuardiansCLEG
Colorado RockiesCOLR
Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Houston AstrosSpace City Home Network
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNET LA
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota TwinsMNNT
New York MetsSportsNet New York
New York YankeesYankees Entertainment Sports Network
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Philadelphia
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego PadresSDPA
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle MarinersRoot Sports Network
St. Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas RangersRangers Sports Network
Toronto Blue JaysSports Net
Washington Nationals Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Frequently asked questions

MLB rights are complicated, but as of today FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports+) has, across its networks, rights to the following teams:

Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Tampa Bay Rays.

You can just purchase a subscription to MLB Network, with it available as a monthly or yearly option direct from MLB themselves.

This allows users to watch and stream out-of-market games throughout the regular season, though MLB Network no longer carries English-language broadcasts from postseason fixtures.

You can watch MLB Network Strike Zone through several streaming providers via add-on subscriptions.

FuboTV, Sling TV and DIRECTV all offer various additional packages that allow you to watch MLB Network Strike Zone, MLB Network, and other sports channels.

MLB Network Strike Zone is shown on Wednesday and Friday nights. It typically runs for close to three hours on each occasion, and predominantly covers matches from East Coast markets.

MLB Network Strike Zone operates twice a week in whip-around format, offering wide coverage from all MLB games currently unfolding during its airtime.

It features a main host, and calls in on various encounters for highlights, big plays and major updates.

MLB Network Strike Zone is Channel 719 with DIRECTV.

You do not need a VPN to watch MLB Network; however, you may be able to use one in order to access MLB matches that are outside of your local broadcast area in the United States.

MLB highlights are available on the official MLB YouTube channel. Dedicated highlight shows are also shown on MLB Strikezone available to watch on Wednesday's and Friday's via DIRECTV.

Yes, many MLB games are broadcast over regional sports networks which will be available to you with the one-time purchase of an OTA antenna. MLB TV also streams one free game per week if you create an MLB account.

Streaming services like DIRECTV Stream and fubo also offer free trials for you to try out their service.

Unfortunately, no. Due to blackout out restrictions many games won’t be available live through MLB TV. However, all games will be available on demand 90 minutes after the live showing ends.

If your budget accommodates, DIRECTV Stream is excellent for both regionally and nationally broadcast MBL games. The service also features MLB Extra Innings. However, it’s expensive and there are cheaper services on the market for MLB coverage.

Unfortunately not - MLB Network is not carried in the UK. Most MLB matches shown in the UK are broadcast on TNT Sports, while they will be streamed through their discovery+ service.