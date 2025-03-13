How to watch today's Missouri vs Mississippi State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Missouri vs Mississippi State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Mississippi State made a statement in its SEC Tournament opener, delivering a dominant performance.

The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (21-11) cruised past No. 15 LSU with a commanding 91-62 victory Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena—their largest margin of victory in SEC Tournament history.

Next up, Mississippi State faces seventh-seeded Missouri (21-10) on Thursday, seeking redemption after a humbling 27-point home loss to the Tigers on Feb. 1—their worst defeat in Starkville since 2013. Missouri, which earned a first-round bye, enters the tournament looking to snap a three-game conference losing streak after falling 91-83 to Kentucky in its regular-season finale.

Chris Jans' squad also stumbled to close out SEC play, dropping its last two league games before rebounding in emphatic fashion against LSU.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Missouri vs Mississippi State NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Missouri vs Mississippi State: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Missouri vs Mississippi State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Missouri Tigers team news & key performers

Missouri has been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, boasting a +352 scoring differential by averaging 84.5 points per game—eighth-best in college basketball—while surrendering 73.2 points per contest, ranking 217th nationally. The Tigers' high-powered attack scores 10.7 points more than Mississippi State typically allows (73.8). Last time out against Kentucky, forward Mark Mitchell spearheaded Mizzou with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

A key weapon for Missouri is its perimeter shooting, as the Tigers knock down nine three-pointers per game (62nd nationally) at an impressive 37.3% clip (33rd in the country). They also hold a slight edge beyond the arc, making 1.7 more threes per game than their opponents, who hit 7.3 per outing at a 33.8% success rate.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has built a +197 scoring differential behind an offense that produces 80 points per game (41st in the nation) while conceding 73.8 per contest (239th nationally). The Bulldogs' scoring output is 6.8 points higher than what Missouri allows per game.

From deep, Mississippi State connects on 8.5 three-pointers per outing (91st in the country), though it has struggled to keep opponents in check from beyond the arc, allowing an average of 9.3 made threes per game.