How to watch today's Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Missouri Tigers (21-9) aim to extend their three-game home winning streak when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats (20-10) on March 8, 2025.

Kentucky has experienced a rollercoaster of results in recent weeks, alternating between victories and defeats over their last six matchups. However, the Wildcats enter this contest on a high note after cruising past LSU on Tuesday night. With that win, they improved to 20-10 overall and currently sit in eighth place in the SEC with a 9-8 conference record.

Meanwhile, Missouri has hit a rough patch, dropping two consecutive games and three of their last four. Their latest setback came on the road against Oklahoma, bringing their overall record to 21-9 and leaving them tied for fifth in the SEC with a 10-7 mark in conference play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Missouri Tigers vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Mizzou Arena Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Missouri Tigers vs. the Kentucky Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Missouri Tigers team news & key performers

For Missouri, Mark Mitchell paced the team with 18 points and four assists in their recent loss. Caleb Grill has been one of their most reliable scorers this season, averaging 14.4 points per game. Mitchell (14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds), Tamar Bates (13.1 points), and Anthony Robinson II (9.4 points) have also been steady contributors on offense. The Tigers’ depth includes key players such as Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Marcus Allen, Annor Boateng, Josh Gray, and Jacob Crews, all of whom play vital roles in Missouri’s rotation.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Otega Oweh led the charge for Kentucky in their recent win, posting an impressive 24 points and eight rebounds. On the season, Oweh has been a key contributor, averaging 16 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Lamont Butler (12 points, 3 rebounds, 4.5 assists), Koby Brea (11 points, 3.1 rebounds), Jaxson Robinson (13 points, 3.5 rebounds), Andrew Carr (10 points, 4.6 rebounds), and Amari Williams (10.9 points, 8.7 rebounds) have all provided solid support. Additionally, Brandon Garrison, Ansley Almonor, Kerr Kriisa, and Collin Chandler play significant roles for head coach Mark Pope’s squad.