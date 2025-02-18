How to watch today's Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mississippi State vs Texas A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7) will look to snap a three-game home losing streak when they welcome the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (20-5) to Humphrey Coliseum for a 7:00 PM ET tip-off on Tuesday.

The Aggies have been a model of consistency this season, rarely dropping back-to-back games. Texas A&M opened the campaign with a 4-2 stretch, notching victories over East Texas A&M, Lamar, Ohio State, and Southern. From there, they hit their stride, rattling off a dominant win streak that included triumphs over Creighton, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Purdue, Houston Christian, Abilene Christian, Texas, and Oklahoma.

A rough patch followed, as they stumbled against Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas, though they managed wins over LSU and Ole Miss in that span. However, the Aggies have since regained their momentum, stringing together five consecutive victories over Oklahoma, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas, bringing their season record to 20-5.

On the other hand, Mississippi State looked red-hot in the early stages of the season, dropping just one of their first 15 contests—a lone defeat against Butler. During that stretch, they collected wins over West Georgia, Georgia State, SE Louisiana, Utah, SMU, UNLV, Pitt, Prairie View, McNeese, Central Michigan, Memphis, Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. However, since mid-January, things have been rockier for the Bulldogs, as they’ve gone 4-6 in their last 10 outings.

They secured wins over Ole Miss (twice), South Carolina, and Georgia, but suffered defeats at the hands of Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida. This brings Mississippi State to an 18-7 record through 25 games in the 2024-25 season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. the Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Date Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Humphrey Coliseum Location Starkville, Mississippi

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. the Texas A&M Aggies on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard is the go-to guy, leading the Bulldogs with 17.4 PPG and 3.2 assists per contest. Other crucial pieces for the Bulldogs include junior forward KeShawn Murphy, who puts up 11.4 PPG and 7.5 RPG, senior guard Claudell Harris Jr., averaging 10.0 PPG and 3.0 RPG, and junior guard Riley Kugel, who contributes 9.6 PPG.

Texas A&M Aggies news & key performers

Wade Taylor IV is the engine that keeps Texas A&M’s offense running. The senior guard leads the team with 15.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. Other key Aggies to keep an eye on include senior guard Zhuric Phelps, who contributes 14.4 PPG and 5.1 RPG, junior forward Pharrel Payne, adding 9.2 PPG and 4.7 RPG, and senior forward Henry Coleman III, who chips in with 8.1 PPG and 5.4 RPG.