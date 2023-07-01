Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Minnesota United and Portland Timbers square off in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday night, both teams will be attempting to get back to winning ways.

With 21 points after 18 games, Minnesota is presently ranked 12th in the standings, one point ahead of Portland who have played two more games and are ranked 10th.

Minnesota currently holds the 12th spot in the standings with 21 points, six points ahead of Los Angeles Galaxy in 13th place. Of their 18 league games this season, Minnesota has won five, drew six, and lost seven.

The team led by Adrian Heath enters this contest after a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake, which extended their losing streak in the MLS to five games.

Minnesota has only earned three points in their last five games during a poor streak, with their most recent victory coming on May 21 versus Portland by a score of 1-0.

On the other hand, Portland comes into this game off of a 1-1 draw with New York City FC, with Evander scoring for the hosts in Oregon before Keaton Parks equalised for New York in the second half.

The Timbers have only been successful in winning one of their last eight MLS games, which came against Dallas earlier this month by a score of 1-0.

Since then, Portland has only managed to accumulate two points from three games, drawing with San Jose Earthquakes and New York City while also losing to Chicago Fire at home.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

Minnesota United and Portland Timbers face off on Jul 1 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Ryen Jiba, Mikael Marques, Robin Lod and Kemar Lawrence unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: St Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Reynoso, Dotson, Trapp, Rosales, Hlongwane, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Minnesota United and Portland Timbers have ended with three wins for Minnesota and one for Montreal.

