Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At Allianz Field on Saturday, Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC will square off after both teams picked up wins in the middle of the week.

The visitors may climb to the top of the Western Conference if other results go their way, while the hosts enter this matchup six points behind their opponents.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The win moves Minnesota up to sixth place in the Western Conference, one point above Austin FC and Dallas in seventh and eighth place, respectively, and two points behind San Jose Earthquakes in fifth.

With just 11 points from nine games at Allianz Field this season, Adrian Heath's team has one of the worst home records in the whole division. Only Colorado Rapids have accumulated fewer points at home.

With goals from Carlos Vela, Stipe Biuk, and Jose Cifuentes, Los Angeles won a crucial 3-1 game against St. Louis City in the middle of the week to advance to second place in the Western Conference.

Although Steve Cherundolo's team has 12 points from 10 away games so far this season, they have dropped their previous two road games to the Los Angeles Galaxy and FC Dallas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC face off on Jul 15 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Ryen Jiba, Mikael Marques, Robin Lod and Kemar Lawrence unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: St Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Reynoso, Dotson, Trapp, Rosales, Hlongwane, Pukki.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Pukki

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will have Diego Palacios, Kwadwo Opoku, Jose Cifuentes. Denis Bouanga has been their top scorer with 11 goals scored, two behind league leader Hany Mukhtar.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Duenas, Chiellini, Palacios; Bogusz, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Biuk, Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC have ended with four draws and one win for Los Angeles FC.

Useful links