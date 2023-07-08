Minnesota United vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC will play Minnesota United on Sunday morning at Allianz Field.

After defeating the struggling Portland Timbers 4-1, Adrian Heath's team looks to win two straight, while Austin looks to extend their unbeaten streak in the league.

The victory over Portland Timbers by Minnesota was just what the doctor prescribed after they went more than a month without winning in any competition.

It may be unlikely that they will move up to the top seven, but if they earn all possible points this weekend, they may replace Houston Dynamo in that position.

Only two points and three spots separate the visitors and the hosts, and Austin has taken advantage of Houston's recent struggles to move up to seventh position.

The recent tie against Inter Miami was disappointing for Josh Wolff's team, but their two triumphs up to this point have allowed them to cut the gap on Houston to one point and on the sixth-place San Jose Earthquakes to two.

Minnesota United vs Austin kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

Minnesota United and Austin face off on Jul 8 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Minnesota United vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Minnesota United have Bakaye Dibassy, Ryen Jiba, Mikael Marques, Robin Lod and Kemar Lawrence unavailable for selection.

Minnesota United possible XI: St Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Taylor; Reynoso, Dotson, Trapp, Rosales, Hlongwane, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin Midfielders Reynoso, Lod, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp Forwards Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher and Gyasi Zardes have been Austin's top scorers with five strikes to their name as they have only just started to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Minnesota United and Austin have ended with three wins for Minnesota and two for Austin.

