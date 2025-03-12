How to watch today's Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota vs Northwestern NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 12 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16) are set to battle the No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats (16-15) in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Northwestern enters the matchup with a 16-15 record, highlighted by key victories over UNLV, Illinois, Maryland, and Ohio State. However, the Wildcats have also faced their fair share of struggles, dropping games against Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, and Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has posted a 15-16 mark, featuring quality conference wins over Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and Nebraska. The Golden Gophers have also endured tough losses to Wake Forest, Purdue, Ohio State, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan State, and Wisconsin twice.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the Northwestern Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Northwestern Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Northwestern Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Northwestern Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden Gophers and Wildcats on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key performers

Minnesota counters with one of the Big Ten’s most versatile big men Dawson Garcia. The 6-foot-11, 234-pound forward has made stops at Marquette and North Carolina before settling in with the Golden Gophers in 2022-23. Garcia leads the team with 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.4% from three-point land.

As a team, Minnesota's offence has been inconsistent, averaging just 68.2 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor and 32.2% from long range. Defensively, the Golden Gophers allow 69.7 points per game while surrendering 44% shooting overall and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern Wildcats news & key performers

Injuries have hit Northwestern hard, with two of their top scorers, Brooks Barnhizer (foot) and Jalen Leach (knee), sidelined. In their absence, forward Nick Martinelli has stepped up in a big way, averaging 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Offensively, the Wildcats are putting up 72.7 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the floor and 33.7% from three-point range. On the defensive side, they are giving up 69.3 points per contest, allowing opponents to shoot 43.5% overall and 33.9% from deep.