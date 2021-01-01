Mingueza expecting contract talks with Barcelona as he lives the dream at Camp Nou

The 21-year-old defender has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Blaugrana, but will see his current deal expire in the summer

Oscar Mingueza is living the dream at Barcelona and believes he will see a contract extension put to him before hitting free agency in the summer.

As things stand, the 21-year-old - who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Camp Nou in 2020-21 - is due to see his current deal expire at the end of the season.

He is in good company there, with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi also running down his deal, but another product of the famed La Masia academy is confident that his services will be retained.

What has been said?

Mingueza told Mundo Deportivo on his future: "Everybody dreams of being at Barca.

"The subject of the contract will be discussed and it is up to my representatives. I am focused on playing.

Pressed further on whether he sees himself sticking around, the Spain Under-21 international added: "In the end, nobody knows.

"Yes, I hope I can be in the first team. After all, you want to play for the best teams and the truth is that I'm happy here."

Mingueza's path to this point

Mingueza had been a regular for Barcelona's B side heading into the 2020-21 season, with seasoned internationals blocking his path to the first team.

An unfortunate flurry of injuries was, however, to work in his favour and a competitive debut was made in a Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev in November. A further 31 appearances have been taken in since then, with two goals recorded.

He has helped Barca into La Liga title contention and the Copa del Rey final, with persistence paying off for a man who never considered looking for a way out of Camp Nou.

Mingueza added on shunning opportunities to leave his roots: "Yes, it is true that I was a bit stubborn.

"But in the end I was so focused on staying, I changed my mentality a bit and it was to be 100 per cent in everything, to be prepared to play wherever: in the B team, in the first team or if I had to go elsewhere."

