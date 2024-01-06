Millwall vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Millwall and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will be away to Millwall in the third round of the FA Cup at the Den on Saturday. The Championship leaders have reached the fourth round of this tournament in six out of their last seven attempts and will be confident of a comfortable victory this weekend.

Leicester are enjoying a good run in the Championship and will be eyeing promotion at the end of the season. They are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run and will be extremely hard to beat for opponents Millwall.

Millwall, on the other hand, are struggling in 15th in the league standings. After recording just one win in 13 matches between October towards the end of December, the team has managed to bounce back and will be hoping to claim their fourth win in a row when Leicester come visiting.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Millwall vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am ET Venue: The Den

The match will be played at The Den on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Millwall vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Millwall team news

Millwall will have to deal with the absence of Casper De Norre due to a calf issue, and Wes Harding is also likely to be unavailable for selection with a knock. No fresh injuries have been reported at the home team's camp ahead of their Cup tie.

George Saville will be missing this weekend as he serves the second match of a two-game suspension.

Millwall predicted XI: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Bryan; Honeyman, Mitchell; Emakhu, Flemming, Longman; Nisbet.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Adom-Malaki, Cooper, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman Forwards: Nisbet, Bradshaw, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming

Leicester City team news

At Leicester, Jamie Vardy and Kasey McAteer will once again be unavailable for selection - they will remain sidelined until later this month.

Stephy Mavididi is the leading scorer for the club with nine goals in the Championship so far this season. In terms of assists, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is joint-top with nine to his name. The duo is expected to feature and cause trouble to Millwall's defence once again.

Leicester predicted XI: Stolarczyk; Doyle, Vestergaard, Coady, Nelson; Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Winks; Albrighton, Cannon, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Daka, Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Leicester City 3 - 2 Millwall Championship September 2021 Millwall 0 - 2 Leicester City League Cup February 2017 Millwall 1 - 0 Leicester City FA Cup January 2014 Millwall 1 - 3 Leicester City Championship November 2013 Leicester City 3 - 0 Millwall Championship

