Milan vs Sampdoria: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

AC Milan will take on Sampdoria in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the San Siro.
The Rossoneri are going through a rough patch as they have won just three of their last 11 Serie A matches (D5 L3); from the beginning of March. They also head into this match on the back of a disappointing Champions League exit as they were eliminated by their arch-rivals Inter and will be eager to return to winning ways.
Stefano Pioli's side is four points behind fourth-placed Lazio and can ill afford to slip up as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Moreover, Olivier Giroud also needs to quickly regain his shooting boots as he hasn't scored in his last six league games, his longest streak without a goal in Serie A.
Meanwhile, Sampdoria are set to get relegated from Italy's top-flight as they sit in the 20th spot with just 18 points. For the first time in their history, they will end a Serie A season with fewer than 28 points.
Milan vs Sampdoria kick-off time
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|14:45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|San Siro, Milan.
The Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the San Siro. It will kick off at 14:45 pm EDT in the US.
How to watch Milan vs Sampdoria online - TV channels & live streams
|Paramount+
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through the Paramount+ app and website.
Team news & squads
Milan team news
Milan will continue to miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, and Alessandro Florenzi. However, Alexis Saelemaekers and Simon Kjaer could return to the starting XI.
Rafael Leao will lead the lines and AC Milan have won 49% of their matches with him on the pitch in the current season in all competitions (22/45), scoring 1.5 goals on average - without him, the Rossoneri have lost each of the other four games, scoring 0.5 goals.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante
|Defenders
|Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Thiaw
|Midfielders
|Tonali, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli
|Forwards
|Giroud, Rebic, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback, Leao
Sampdoria team news
Sampdoria will miss Emil Audero, Gerard Yepes, Ignacio Pussetto, Andrea Conti and Abdelhamid Sabiri with injuries, but Mehdi Leris will be back in contention for a place on the bench.
Fabio Quagliarella should lead the lines once again with Manolo Gabbiadini but the former has not scored in his last 20 games in Serie A, his longest run without a goal in the competition.
Sampdoria possible XI: Ravaglia; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turk, Ravaglia
|Defenders:
|Gunter, Amione, Nuytinck, Murillo, oikonomou, Augello, Murru, Zanoli.
|Midfielders:
|Winks, Rincon, Paoletti, Ilkhan, Cuisance, Leris, Malagrida, Djuricic.
|Forwards:
|Jese, Gabbidiani, De Luca, lammers, Quagliarella.
Head-to-Head Record
AC Milan have not been beaten by Sampdoria in their past five meetings as they have won four and drawn one.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/09/2022
|Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|13/02/2022
|AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria
|Serie A
|24/08/2021
|Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|03/04/2021
|AC Milan 1-1 Sampdoria
|Serie A
|07/12/2020
|Sampdoria 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A