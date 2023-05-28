Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans and players to 'demand more from each other' as the Gunners try and get over the heartbreak of the league season.

Arteta wants fans to get behind the players

Says team can achieve anything

Trying to pick up mood after disappoint run-in

WHAT HAPPENED? A disastrous run of two wins in eight games saw Arsenal concede the Premier League title to Manchester City despite holding a six-point lead with eight games to go. Despite the doom and gloom clouded over Arsenal right now, Arteta issues a rallying cry to Arsenal fans in a pre-recorded end of season message.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thank you to all our supporters, everywhere." Arteta said. "Without you, it doesn’t make any sense what we do. You are our energy, you are living the game with us. You always have been in our attitude, in our self-belief. In the demands that push each other to seek excellence.

"So that’s what we all must do. Demand more from each other. Support each other. Be connected in every action, in every win, in every single ball. Now we focus on what’s in front, and if we keep moving forwards, we can achieve anything. Because we know what’s behind this club, behind this feeling."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Arsenal's men and women's team enjoyed more success than many predicted at the start of the season. The men's side reached the Champions League for the first time in seven years, and will finish second in the Premier League no matter what happens on the final day. Meanwhile, the women's side reached the Champions League semi-final and won the Continental Cup ahead of rivals Chelsea despite having a host of key injuries ruled out through injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners close their season off against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before a big summer preparing for a return to Europe's elite competition.