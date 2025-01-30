How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Midtjylland and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to avert an exit in the Europa League, Fenerbahce and Midtjylland will meet at MCH Arena on Thursday.

Just about making the top-24 in the 36-team league phase standings table, and unable to qualify directly in the round of 16, both sides will aim to confirm a seeded spot in the knockout phase play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Midtjylland and Fenerbahce will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League MCH Arena

The Europa League match between Midtjylland and Fenerbahce will be played at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Midtjylland team news

Goalkeeper Elias Olafsson remains sidelined with a broken arm, while Franculino Dju, Gue-sung Cho and Kristoffer Olsson are unlikely to be available for selection due to knocks.

The trio of Dario Osorio, Adam Buksa and Aral Simsir could feature in attack.

Fenerbahce team news

Fener head coach Jose Mourinho will be without Dominik Livakovic, Mert Muldur, Rodrigo Becao and Jayden Oosterwolde through injuries.

Moreover, Sofyan Amrabat will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Ismail Yuksek emerges as a doubt.

