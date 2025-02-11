How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (18-5) aim to extend their four-game winning streak as they welcome the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (19-5) to Crisler Center for a 7:00 PM ET tip-off on Tuesday.

Purdue has been rock-solid for most of the season, with the only rough patch coming in December. The Boilermakers kicked off the campaign with an impressive eight-game win streak, notching victories against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northern Kentucky, Yale, Alabama, Marshall, NC State, and Ole Miss, with their only early setback coming at the hands of Marquette. A 1-3 skid followed, with a win over Maryland sandwiched between defeats to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Since then, Purdue has found its rhythm again, stacking up wins against Toledo, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska, Washington, and Oregon. After a stumble against Ohio State, the Boilermakers bounced back in style, taking down Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, and USC, pushing their record to 19-5 through 24 games.

Michigan, on the other hand, came out firing early and has maintained a steady pace throughout the season. The Wolverines started off 8-1, with victories over Cleveland State, TCU, Miami-OH, Tarleton State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Wisconsin, and Iowa. After dropping games to Arkansas and Oklahoma, they responded with five straight wins against Fort Wayne, Western Kentucky, USC, UCLA, and Washington. A 1-2 stretch followed, where they fell to Minnesota and Purdue, but managed to squeeze in a win over Northwestern. Since then, Michigan has been red-hot, stringing together four straight wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Oregon, and Indiana, bringing them to 18-5 through 23 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Purdue Boilermakers on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

For Michigan, Danny Wolf led the charge against Indiana, dropping 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the victory. Vladislav Goldin has been the Wolverines’ go-to option this season, averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds per contest. Roddy Gayle Jr. provides 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while Wolf adds 12.7 points and 10 rebounds per game, giving Michigan a strong presence inside. Nimari Burnett (10.1 PPG), Tre Donaldson (13 PPG, 4.3 APG), Will Tschetter, L.J. Cason, Sam Walters, and Rubin Jones will need to step up for head coach Dusty May as the Wolverines look to defend their home court.

Purdue Boilermakers news & key performers

In Purdue's latest win over USC, Trey Kaufman-Renn dominated with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The forward has been a key piece for the Boilermakers this season, leading the team with 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Braden Smith has been a floor general, contributing 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and an impressive 8.8 assists per outing. Fletcher Loyer is another key scorer, putting up 13.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Myles Colvin, Daniel Jacobsen, Camden Heide, C.J. Cox, Caleb Furst, Gicarri Harris, Will Berg, and Raleigh Burgess are all players Matt Painter will lean on to make an impact on both ends of the floor.