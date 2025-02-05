How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (16-5) look to keep their dominance at home intact, aiming for their 11th straight win at Crisler Center when they welcome the Oregon Ducks (16-6) on Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET.

The Ducks are in desperate need of a bounce-back win. They started conference play strong, sitting at 4-2 after six games, but have since hit a rough patch, dropping four of their last five. Their most recent victory came weeks ago against Washington, but since then, they’ve stumbled against Minnesota and UCLA, before falling 77-71 at home to Nebraska on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Michigan is riding a wave of momentum, gunning for their third straight victory. The Wolverines are firmly in the conference title race, boasting an 8-2 record, just one game behind first place. Their only two conference losses came against Minnesota and Purdue, the latter being a road defeat last month. Michigan took down rival Penn State last week before grinding out a 66-63 road win over Rutgers on Sunday.

Michigan Wolverines vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oregon Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oregon Ducks on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

On the Michigan side, Vladislav Goldin has been a force in the paint, surpassing 20 points five times this season and shooting 50% or better in four of his last five outings. The senior center is averaging 15.6 PPG and 6 RPG, making him a key factor in Michigan's success. Tre Donaldson chipped in 10 points in the weekend victory, and the junior guard has been lethal from beyond the arc, contributing 12.8 PPG.

The Wolverines boast plenty of scoring options, with five players averaging at least 10 points per game. Danny Wolf has been reliable, hitting 11 or more points in four of his last five games, while averaging 12.2 PPG. Roddy Gayle Jr. has been inconsistent, reaching double figures just twice in his last five games, but the junior guard is still putting up 11.3 PPG on the season.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

For Oregon, Nate Bittle has struggled lately, cracking double digits in just two of his last five outings. The senior center was limited to four points in Sunday’s loss and is averaging 12.5 PPG this season. Jackson Shelstad put up 16 points against Nebraska, and the sophomore guard has been a consistent scoring threat in conference play, averaging 12.3 PPG.

Scoring depth has been an issue for the Ducks, as only three players are averaging double figures. TJ Bamba has topped 15 points in two of his last four matchups, including a 21-point performance against Washington. The senior guard is posting 10.5 PPG this season. Meanwhile, Jadrian Tracy has struggled with efficiency, shooting below 40% in three of his last five games while averaging 8 PPG.