How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two red-hot teams clash as the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1) welcome the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (9-1) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET. The Sooners look to extend their three-game winning streak, while the Wolverines aim to make it ten straight victories.

The Sooners have hit the ground running in their debut SEC season. Despite a tough overtime loss to No. 9 Duke a couple of weeks ago, Oklahoma has bounced back in impressive fashion, stringing together three consecutive wins to reach a 9-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have been unstoppable since their opening-night setback against No. 3 South Carolina. Michigan has rattled off nine consecutive wins, highlighted by a commanding 100-54 victory over Detroit Mercy on December 14.

This highly anticipated matchup is part of the Jumpman Invitational, a distinctive event that unites four Jordan-brand collegiate teams in Charlotte to showcase the evolution and excitement of college basketball. Now in its third edition, the invitational continues to shine a spotlight on top-tier programs and their rising talent.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

The Wolverines rely on Olivia Olson, who delivers across the board with 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, making her a critical two-way contributor for Michigan's success.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

The Oklahoma Sooners are shooting an impressive 47.8% from the field this season, which is a solid 9.2 percentage points higher than what Michigan typically allows its opponents (38.6%). On the flip side, the Michigan Wolverines boast an even sharper 50.4% shooting percentage, outperforming Oklahoma's defensive average of 42.3% by 8.1 points.

For the Sooners, Payton Verhulst is a key long-range threat, sinking 2.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Jalon Moore has been a consistent offensive force, putting up 17.5 points per contest and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.