How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A top-15 showdown is set for Friday night as the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-5) play host to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) at Crisler Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Wolverines have been on a roll, riding a wave of confidence as they continue to rack up wins. Two games ago, they edged out Purdue in a nail-biting 75-73 victory, and in their latest outing, they held off Ohio State for an 86-83 win. Michigan took a 44-39 halftime lead against the Buckeyes and never relinquished control, sealing yet another triumph.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have been in fine form, stringing together back-to-back wins. Two games ago, they handled Illinois with a 79-65 win, and in their latest contest, they put away Purdue 75-66. A dominant second half, where they piled on 42 points, proved to be the difference. Closing out games strong has been a hallmark of Michigan State’s success this season, with a well-balanced attack that consistently sees multiple players hitting double figures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 am PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Friday, February 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 am PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Michigan State Spartans on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

For the Wolverines, Vladislav Goldin has been their go-to scorer, leading the team with 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting a red-hot 64% from the field and 45% from three. He was dominant in his last game, racking up 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

Danny Wolf has been a double-double machine, averaging 12.9 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor. He’s been consistently productive, hitting double figures in five straight games.

Meanwhile, Tre Donaldson contributes 12.7 points per game, shooting 46.5% overall and 40.5% from three-point range. However, he struggled in his last outing and will be looking for a bounce-back performance.

Roddy Gayle Jr. rounds out Michigan’s offensive arsenal, putting up 10.8 points per game and providing an additional scoring punch.

Michigan State Spartans news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Spartans is Jaden Akins, who averages 13.1 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the floor. However, he's been in a bit of a slump, managing just 10 points or fewer in each of his last two games while shooting a lackluster 33% from the field.

Jase Richardson has been a steady contributor, putting up 10.4 points per game on an efficient 52.7% shooting, including 39.3% from deep. In his last outing, he tallied 12 points while hitting 3 of 6 from the field.

Elsewhere, Tre Holloman chips in 8.4 points per contest, shooting 37.6%, while Coen Carr provides an inside presence, averaging 8.2 points per game on an impressive 62.5% shooting.