How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (22-7) will defend their home court in Big Ten play against the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (22-7) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Maryland is coming off a hard-fought win over Penn State in Happy Valley last weekend, where they pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Nittany Lions 38-28. Although Penn State shot at a higher percentage and won the battle on the glass, their 16 turnovers proved costly, gifting the Terrapins 21 points. Maryland moved the ball well, registering assists on 18 of their 25 made field goals.

Meanwhile, Michigan had a rough outing at home, suffering a humbling defeat against an underwhelming Illinois squad. The Fighting Illini torched the Wolverines for 93 points on 46% shooting, including a staggering 62-point second half. They drained 14 shots from beyond the arc and dominated the rebounding battle (+11 margin, with 19 offensive boards). On the other hand, Michigan struggled from three-point range, hitting just 4-of-18 attempts (22.2%) and never holding a lead greater than three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Maryland Terrapins NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Maryland Terrapins on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan's leading scorer is senior center Vlad Goldin, who puts up 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Wolverines will also rely on junior center Danny Wolf (12.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG), junior guard Tre Donaldson (11.9 PPG, 3.9 APG), and junior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (10.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG) to make an impact in this crucial conference clash.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

For Maryland, freshman center Derik Queen is the go-to scorer, averaging 15.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest. Other key contributors for the Terrapins include junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (15.1 PPG, 4.8 APG), sophomore guard Rodney Rice (13.7 PPG), and senior forward Julian Reese (13.3 PPG, 9.4 RPG).