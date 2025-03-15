How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (24-7) and No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9) are set to clash on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament, each looking to punch their ticket to the next round.

Michigan enters this matchup having navigated an up-and-down stretch to close the regular season. The Wolverines recently suffered losses to Illinois, Maryland, and in-state rival Michigan State but managed to avenge that loss by taking down the Spartans in their most recent outing. Over their last eight games, Michigan has gone an even 4-4. Despite some inconsistency, the Wolverines finished third in the Big Ten standings with a 14-6 mark in conference play.

Maryland, on the other hand, has been rolling. The Terrapins have won four straight, including victories over Penn State, Michigan, Northwestern, and Illinois. They’ve also claimed wins in eight of their last nine overall, making them one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the tournament. Their strong finish earned them the No. 2 seed, matching Michigan’s 14-6 record in Big Ten play but securing the tiebreaker.

Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and the Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Terrapins on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

The Wolverines are led by senior centre Vlad Goldin, who has been a force in the paint, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He gets plenty of support from junior centre Danny Wolf, who nearly averages a double-double with 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest. Junior guard Tre Donaldson adds 11.5 points and 3.9 assists per game, while senior guard Nimari Burnett contributes 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

For Maryland, freshman centre Derik Queen has made an immediate impact, leading the team with 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He's complemented by junior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a dynamic playmaker averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 assists. Sophomore guard Rodney Rice provides another scoring threat at 13.7 points per game, while senior forward Julian Reese brings experience and a strong presence inside, posting 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.