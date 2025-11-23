How to watch Michigan vs Syracuse NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines women’s team (4-1) will wrap up their run at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday (Nov. 23) when they square off against unbeaten Syracuse (5-0) at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Michigan comes into the matchup looking to bounce back after nearly pulling off a stunning comeback against No. 1 UConn on Friday night (Nov. 21). The Wolverines clawed their way back from a 20-point hole and had the deficit down to a single point in the final minute before ultimately falling short, 72–69.

Historically, Michigan has owned this series, holding a 5–0 all-time advantage over the Orange. The programs haven’t faced off since the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, when the Wolverines stormed back to snag an 84–76 overtime win at Crisler Center. Sunday’s contest will also be the first time the two teams meet on a neutral court.

Syracuse arrives red-hot, riding a perfect 5–0 start after a gritty 61–49 win over Utah on Friday. The Orange notched their first true comeback of the season, overturning a seven-point deficit early in the second quarter. Their relentless defense smothered Utah, holding the Utes to just 24 points after halftime, while Syracuse once again bullied the boards—hauling in 24 offensive rebounds for the second straight game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs Syracuse NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Syracuse: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Syracuse Orange in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Michigan vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Michigan and Syracuse live onFS1nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan vs Syracuse team news & key performers

Michigan Wolverines team news

Syla Swords nearly stole the show in the narrow loss to No. 1 UConn, exploding for 29 points and drilling a career-best eight three-pointers. With that performance, she became only the third Wolverine ever to hit eight or more threes in a game, joining legends Katelynn Flaherty and Elissa Brett. Remarkably, in Michigan’s last three matchups against No. 1-ranked teams over the past 13 months, Swords is averaging a scorching 28.7 points per game.

The Wolverines feature three players scoring in double figures, Olivia Olson (17.8 ppg), Swords (15.6 ppg), and Mila Holloway (12.8 ppg), powering an offense that ranks fifth nationally at 93.2 points per game. Michigan has been efficient and explosive, shooting 51.5% from the field, good for eighth in the country, and leading wire-to-wire in four of its five victories.

Meanwhile, Te'Yala Delfosse turned in her best collegiate outing during the UConn game, logging a career-high 26 minutes with seven points, nine rebounds, and two assists. For the season, she’s become one of Michigan’s most reliable contributors off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, a team-leading 6.0 rebounds, and nearly 20 minutes per contest.

Syracuse Orange team news

Graduate guard Dominique Darius put together a true breakout showing, notching the first double-double of her career with 16 points and 10 boards, earning Game MVP honors in the process. The Jacksonville native has been a spark plug in her debut season with Syracuse, pacing the Orange at 13.6 points per game while knocking down shots at an impressive 52.1% clip.

Syracuse continues to make its mark as a defensive-minded bully, smothering opponents to the tune of just 49 points allowed per game and forcing a whopping 23.8 turnovers a night. Their relentlessness on the glass has also fueled the hot start, the Orange are dominating opponents by 13.6 rebounds per game and rank top 10 nationally with 18.6 offensive boards per outing.