How to watch Michigan State vs Toledo NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Michigan State Spartans will square off against the Toledo Rockets to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

Toledo's offensive average of 82.60 points per game is higher than Michigan State's 76.50 points per game, but Michigan State's defense is clearly superior, giving up just 62.10 points per game as opposed to Toledo's 77.60 points per game.

Michigan State is shooting 45.50%, while Toledo is shooting 47.90%. Toledo has 31.10 rebounds per game, while the Spartans have 38.20. Toledo averages 16.40 assists per game, compared to Michigan State's average of 18.70.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Toledo Rockets NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Toledo Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Toledo Rockets in an epic NCAAM game on December 16, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date December 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Toledo Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Toledo Rockets live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Michigan State Spartans team news

Jaxon Kohler averages 13.8 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line, with a solid 9.8 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Fears averages 31.1 minutes per game, 2.2 turnovers, and 9.7 assists per game.

Carson Cooper is shooting an effective 52.1% from the field while scoring 10.3 points, grabbing 6.9 rebounds, and dishing out 1.2 assists per game.

Toledo Rockets team news

Sonny Wilson is shooting 48.8% from the field and 70.7% from the free-throw line while averaging 16.1 points per game.

Sean Craig averages 7.9 rebounds per game, comprising 4.6 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Leroy Blyden is averaging 2.0 turnovers, scoring 4.9 assists, and averaging 31.7 minutes per game.

Michigan State Spartans and Toledo Rockets head-to-head record

According to the head-to-head record that is currently available, Michigan State has dominated this encounter with Toledo, winning both of their most recent encounters by wide margins. Michigan State defeated Toledo 81-68 in their most recent game on December 5, 2021, and 75-62 on November 21, 2009, demonstrating their ability to consistently outscore and dominate them over time.

Toledo might need a strong defensive effort and increased scoring efficiency to challenge the Spartans and maintain the game's competitiveness, while Michigan State is expected to reassert its dominance if this pattern continues, using its offensive consistency and general depth to pull away.