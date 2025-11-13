How to watch Michigan State vs San Jose State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State vs San Jose State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State vs San Jose State: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will face off against the San Jose State Spartans in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Thursday, November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs San Jose State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Michigan State and San Jose State live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Michigan State vs San Jose State team news & key performers

Michigan State Spartans team news

As for Michigan State, they remain one of the more intriguing teams in the country. Despite losing key contributors like Akins, Richardson, and Holloman, the Spartans’ core remains solid, and a wave of new talent promises to keep the team competitive. Junior forward Coen Carr (13.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG) continues to turn heads with his elite athleticism and looks poised to take on a larger leadership role, expect him to lead the team in scoring and provide plenty of highlight-reel moments. The frontcourt is both experienced and deep, anchored by senior forward Jaxon Kohler (13.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG) and senior center Carson Cooper (9.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG), both of whom provide toughness inside and touch around the basket. Meanwhile, freshman forward Cam Ward, a top-60 national recruit, showcased his upside with an 18-point, 10-rebound performance against Arkansas, signaling that the future in East Lansing is in good hands.

San Jose State Spartans team news

San José State enters the season under the guidance of fifth-year head coach Tim Miles, who has posted a 53-82 record during his tenure with the program. Michigan State knows Miles well from his Nebraska days (2012–19), when he managed to knock off the Spartans twice in East Lansing, no small feat. His current San José State squad is coming off a 15-20 campaign (7-13 in Mountain West play) that ended in the first round of the NIT. Picked to finish 10th in the MWC preseason poll, the 2025–26 Spartans are looking to make back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in school history.

This year’s team looks quite different from last season’s group, with only three key returners back in the fold: senior forward Sadraque NgaNga (6.8 PPG), sophomore guard Jermaine Washington (4.4 PPG), and sophomore guard Pasha Goodarzi (2.3 PPG). To fill the gaps, Miles hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in six transfers and adding five freshmen, resulting in a completely revamped starting lineup. One of those newcomers, Colby Garland, a transfer from Longwood, has made an instant impact, dropping 21 points against Utah and a career-high 30 versus UC Santa Barbara. The 6-foot junior guard was remarkably efficient, going 11-for-13 from the floor (all two-pointers) and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in that outing.