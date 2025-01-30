How to watch today's Michigan State vs Oregon NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Oregon NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

In a tough road environment, No. 16 Michigan State (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) secured a crucial rivalry victory over Michigan, extending their win streak to five games. Now, the Spartans are aiming for a sixth consecutive win as they welcome a solid Oregon (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) team to East Lansing.

Oregon enters this matchup with a 15-5 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Ducks' three losses have come against Illinois, Ohio State, and USC.

They've been on a roll lately, winning their last three games, including victories over Purdue, Iowa, and Indiana. Oregon pulled off an unexpected 54-47 win over Indiana on Friday, despite struggling offensively for much of the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State vs Oregon NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State vs Oregon: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Thursday, January 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Jack Breslin Student Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spartans and the Ducks on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Mike Hall and Christy Winters Scott on the call)

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Michigan State vs Oregon play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

This game holds extra significance for the Spartans' junior forward Grace VanSlooten, who spent two seasons with the Ducks before transferring. VanSlooten could be a pivotal factor in securing a win against her former team, as she's been a crafty and dominant presence in her time with Michigan State.

In their recent matchup with No. 24 Michigan, VanSlooten took control in the second half, outplaying a tight guard rotation from the Wolverines. She finished with 18 points, shooting a stellar 8-10 from the field. Over her last five games, she's been averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Against an Oregon team lacking a strong inside presence, VanSlooten's rebounding ability, combined with Michigan State's strength in the paint, could provide a significant advantage.

Graduate guard Julia Ayrault, known for her aggressive driving to the basket, could also capitalize on this area. Ayrault is fresh off her sixth double-double of the season, having posted 18 points and 13 rebounds against Michigan. She currently averages 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, continuing to shine as a consistent force for the Spartans.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Michigan State will recognize a familiar face in Deja Kelly, who previously played for North Carolina. Kelly scored 13 points in last season's NCAA Tournament, helping the Tar Heels to a narrow 59-56 victory over MSU in the first round. This season, Kelly leads the Ducks in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per game, just ahead of Peyton Scott (10.4 ppg).

Oregon ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 58.8 points per game. They also excel defensively, ranking fourth in steals with 10.1 per game.