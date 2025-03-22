How to Watch Michigan State vs Ohio State: Live Stream Big Ten Championship Hockey, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Michigan State vs Ohio State Big Ten Championship Hockey.

The 2025 Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament has been determined, as the No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans host the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship game. This matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament.

Game Information

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Where Munn Ice Arena TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Michigan State, co-champions of the regular season alongside Minnesota, enters the game with a strong record of 25-6-4. The Spartans are seeking to defend their Big Ten Tournament title after winning it in 2024. Led by Coach Adam Nightingale, they have shown resilience and skill throughout the season, including a shutout victory over Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Ohio State, ranked No. 9 nationally, has had a remarkable run in the tournament. Despite being the No. 3 seed, they have overcome tough opponents, including a thrilling overtime win against Penn State in the semifinals. With a record of 24-12-2, the Buckeyes are hungry for their first Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Big Ten Championship is not just about conference pride; it also offers an automatic NCAA tournament bid. Both teams are likely to secure NCAA berths regardless of the outcome, but the winner will gain momentum heading into the national tournament.

